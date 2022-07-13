From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Ika constituency of Delta State, Mrs Doris Uboh, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its innovations in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Uboh, a former member of the House, said the ongoing registration would enhance the constituency’s voting strength in next year’s elections.

Speaking while inaugurating her campaign council at Agbor, Uboh urged the electorate to cooperate with INEC in ensuring mass participation in the registration and subsequent collection of the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC).

She further enjoined the indigenes of the two local government areas – Ika South and Ika North-East to avail themselves of this opportunity more so, with the introduction of the online registration option and the creation of more polling units within the area.

“This will provide the platform for the constituents to decide their representatives in the various categories of the 2023 elections and foreclose the hoisting of an unpopular incumbent candidate whose tenure is replete with redundancy,” she said.

Uboh charged the campaign council to always interact with INEC with a view to obtaining authentic vital information for dissemination to the electorate, especially the registration schedule and newly created additional polling units for proper identification.

“In the pre and elections proper, we should be bold, brave, law-abiding and vigilant in checkmating our opponents’ divisive and diversionary tactics, which they are known for in subverting the will of the electorate because of their score card in the past twelve years is nothing to write home about,” she added.