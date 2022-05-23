By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

A leading House of Representatives aspirant in Idemili North/South, Uche Okonkwo, has applauded Anambra State Governor Prof Charles Soludo for bringing together all aspirants of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) participating in the upcoming primaries of the party.

Speaking after the meeting of aspirants in APGA with Soludo at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, Okonkwo thanked the governor for convening the meeting which he said would go a long way in encouraging credible primaries for the first time.

The governor, who had during the meeting reminded the participants that the APGA is one big family, reiterated that his aim is to help build it as a strong political party founded on the philosophy of true federalism and devolution of powers.

Soludo however, expressed optimism that the party will win convincingly at the forthcoming elections; both at the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate elections respectively.

“I applaud the Governor for convening all aspirants together at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia to discuss plans for the upcoming primaries and modalities to make sure all goes well and showiness of a free and fair primary election.

“I urge him to put measures to ensure the safety of the delegates and the aspirants in this sensitive period. We are hoping the primaries would be well organised to give the best comfort for delegates/constituents and aspirants,” he said.

While encouraging the governor to be non-partisan, Okonkwo said that if the party works with the governor’s advice, it will definitely line up the best candidates for the job of creating a progressive and strategic partnership with the state and the federal government.