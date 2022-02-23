From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A politician and philanthropist, Hon Mkpa Oju Uka, has said the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, is the best governorship material the state needs in 2023.

Uka maintained that Abia North, in the spirit of equity and fairness should be allowed to produce the successor to the incumbent Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to avoid situations of confusion.

Speaking in Umuahia, Uka said any plan to shift the governorship seat of the state from Abia North where it started in 1999 and went to Central and South where it is at the moment, will not be tolerated.

He insisted that the Abia Charter of Equity should be respected or the state will engulf in crisis.

Uka was speaking against the backdrop of agitation for the governorship seat of the state to move to the Ngwa political bloc of the state.

‘It started somewhere, (Abia North) normally it has to end somewhere. Everywhere you go around the world, it will go where it started so that it will follow the same sequence otherwise you create confusion, otherwise, you create controversy.

‘Somebody in Abia North is expectant of becoming the governor and you are telling him, let it start from Abia Central, why create confusion? It should follow the sequence in respect to Abia Charter of Equity,’ he said.

Describing the deputy governor as an established politician, loyal, humble, tested and tried, Uka said Oko Chukwu is well known among his people and embraced in every part of Abia.