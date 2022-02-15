From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s general elections, the Voluntary National Organising Committee for Peaceful Presidential Election has called on Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State to run for president.

The group noted that ‘it is fully cognizant of the unpolluted spring of inspiration for Governor Emmanuel’ to emerge as the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Its Chairman, Akpan Effiong, told reporters in Abuja that the group had to support the governor because of his developmental strides in Akwa Ibom State.

‘The voluntary national organizing committee for Governor Udom Emmanuel Presidential Candidacy wishes to respond to the increasing pressure from across the country with resounding patriotism urging the Governor to immediately announce his intention as a 2023 presidential aspirant,’ Effiong said.

‘We the members of the voluntary National Organising Committee equally share the urgency and the passion of the movement for the popular accomplished Akwa Ibom State Governor to immediately join the 2023 presidential race.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘It is our formidable opinion that the Governor as a strong believer in the collective principles of democracy is engaged in extensive consultation before making a public declaration regarding 2023.

‘Udom will intensify his outreach at grassroots’ levels which the Governor considers as the foundational cradle of democracy and, consequently, ensure the engagement of various strata of the citizenry before making his declaration.

‘As a voluntary campaign organization, we shall, in the interim continue with the creation of mass awareness of the transformative impact of the Governor’s tenure in Akwa Ibom State.

‘Having seen the result of the Governor’s giant strides in the transformation of the education sector, the creation of an industrial, agro-economy, the evolvement of a blue economy with the deep seaport, and the unprecedented success of IbomAir, we want to see a duplication of such Magnificient accomplishments at the national level,’ the group stated.