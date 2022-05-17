From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Festus Ayogu (Bravo) believes that the Enugu State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has done well in the Coal city state. In this interview, the astute businessman and politician, is aspiring for a legislative seat in the Enugu State House of Assembly. He speaks on various issues surrounding governance in Nigeria and Enugu State in particular.

Road to 2023 is around the corner and there are some feelers that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) that has been in power in the last seven years have not lived up to the people’s expectations. Are you among those who think the PDP should take power at the centre again?

There is this saying that when a woman marries two husbands, she can actually identify which one is the best. That can be likened to the political system presently in Nigeria. You could recall that since the inception of democracy in Nigeria between 1999 to 2015, Nigeria was governed by the PDP and we experienced varied degrees of growth juxtaposed with the pre democratic days, in the military era when Nigeria was at the verge of collapse. But between the years 1999 to 2015, there was great improvement in terms of economy and security. There were varied degrees of infrastructural development in Nigeria under the PDP. Nigerians went about their various businesses without molestation since there was relative peace. But then, because of high expectations of Nigerians and because of politicking, the people thought there was need for change. And in 2015, there was a change of baton where the APC came into power after the general elections with all the promises that Nigeria will be a better place. Ironically, people thought Nigeria was to get better really based on their campaign promises but unfortunately, Nigeria grew from bad to worse. The economy is in tatters, the state of insecurity is a cause for concern while Nigerians no longer go to sleep with their two eyes closed. People are actually disturbed because the whole lots of promises made then by the APC has turned out to be a dream and Nigerians are asking for another change because comparing the two administrations, it was very clear that under the PDP, Nigerians had every cause to glorify God compared to what we have presently under the APC. An average Nigerian today is yearning for a change in government and that is why the forthcoming general election may likely see the emergence of PDP at the centre. If Nigeria is lucky enough to have a purposeful government at the centre, there is no doubt that we shall begin to smile again in this country. It is very clear by comparison which political party has placed Nigeria side by side other growing nations of the world and which one has placed Nigeria on the road to doom.

That brings us to the issue of power rotation. Do you also share the view that for Nigeria to move forward, power should go to the South and particularly the Southeast that has not been in power since the inception of this democracy?

In all reality, the emergence of a President of Nigeria from the Southeast extraction will be a true reflection of federalism in Nigeria. In the issue of power rotation in Nigeria, it is just ideal that power should shift to the Southeast, the reason being that in the South, Southwest has held power between 1999 and 2007; South south held power between 2009 to 2015 and power went back to the North. Shifting power to the Southeast now means that the only zone that has not tested power since the inception of our democracy is just ideal that they should be given that chance to produce the next president of Nigeria if we must maintain equity, justice and fair play in consonance with democracy and true federalism.

Do you think there are capable leaders in the South East that can turn things around as an elected President of Nigeria?

Yes, we have a thousand and one citizens of Igbo extraction that can handle the affairs of Nigeria and actually take Nigeria to its desired destination. Governance is not about riches and noise making but about ideas. The Igbo are endowed by nature with economic wisdom and natural intelligence. Managing a country can be likened to managing businesses and Igbo intelligence has taken an average Igbo man very far in managing the economy. Transmitting that into politics, one cannot really separate politics from economy. Economic management is also part of politics and with the wealth of experience an average Igbo man has gathered in management, it is very possible that managing the Nigerian economy and taking it to a greater strength/ height will not be an issue to him. The Igbo man has all it takes, education, wisdom, economic managerial ability and other qualities to handle Nigeria. In all ramifications, antecedents have proven that the Igbo man can really do it. Go to Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states etc and see what their governors are doing, what private individuals are also doing and you realize that it is a clear testimony that economic management, political management and states management cannot be a problem to an average Igbo man. I am only seeing an Igbo man transforming Nigeria and taking it to a height of places like Dubai, Singapore and other growing economies of the world because they have this wherewithal. I can only hope that an Igbo man can be given a chance in Nigeria to really prove their mettle.

Back to your home state, how will you assess Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration and style in the last seven years?

There are various indices that are employed in analyzing the performance of an administration. Enugu State from inception has been the pride of the Igbo not only the indigenes because we have been blessed to have good governance and the Ugwuanyi administration has improved tremendously from already established good governance model in Enugu State. Gov. Ugwuanyi inherited a serene environment from the predecessor, Sullivan Chime and since he became the governor, all the awful experience which the neighboring states have been experiencing in terms of security has not happened in Enugu. That is a very great achievement on his part because even if you are building skyscrapers on earth and people cannot go to sleep with their two eyes closed, you are doing nothing. In Enugu, we experience peace and security; all the issues that happen in neighbouring states and even other parts of the country don’t happen in Enugu and that’s why Enugu has become a home for all and has attracted investors from across Nigeria and that has actually improved the economy and the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

It takes a lot of wisdom for a governor to understand that the first point of action is in ensuring the peace and security of the state and in our calculation, Enugu is rated as the most peaceful and secure state in Nigeria. As the most secure state in Nigeria under Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration, we give him the credit because we can see what is happening in the neighbouring states everyday but such cannot happen in Enugu because we have a governor who understands the system. Governor Ugwuanyi has also done very well in terms of infrastructural development. The Housing sector has experienced great transformation in Enugu. Businesses are experiencing growth under Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration. There is this link between the periphery and the integral as he is opening up local areas through road construction. In a nutshell, the people are really happy with the style of his administration and they are really yearning for a man like him to succeed him.

That then takes us to the issue of succession. They say that success without a successor is failure in disguise. What are your expectations as we inch towards electing a possible successor for Ugwuanyi and other representatives in Enugu State?

Well, the people are actually yearning for a good successor. We prayed for a good successor after Chimaroke and God answered through Chime. We also prayed for another good person after Chime and we have Ugwuanyi. After Ugwuanyi, we shall pray for a man like Ugwuanyi and I believe God we shall have the person in the fullness of time. Enugu has peculiar characteristics where the outgoing administration has a major role to play in determining the best hand that will take the state up from where he stopped. It has always been observed in the state and it has also served us well. We are going to observe it again this time and it is going to serve us well. I am quite certain that the government and people of Enugu will make every possible and reasonable effort to ensure that we have a good successor and with the likes of Ugwuanyi at the helm of affairs, there is no doubt that we shall succeed in this direction. Government is a continuum and we are yearning for a successor that will continue on the goodwill of the present administration. We are not looking for a successor that will jettison the performance of the present government but one who will continue the good works and that is why everybody will queue behind Governor Ugwuanyi who is our leader in the state to ensure that the best hand takes over from him.

Coming down to your constituency, Igbo-Eze North 1 , do you think there is vacancy in the seat and the need for a fresh breath in who represents the constituency in the state House of Assembly at this point in time?

Yes, this is a transition period and the year 2023 will experience another transition in government and whenever there is a transition, there are lots of vacancies and Igbo-Eze North Constituency 1 will not be left out in the process. That is why you see many aspirants jostling for that job of leading the people at the state Assembly. Whoever the cap fits will occupy the seat by 2023; all we pray is just as we expect the best hands to succeed Ugwuanyi so we also expect the best hand to occupy the seat that will see a breath of fresh air in the legislative chamber so that the new government will transit with fresh hands. Government is a team work and the governor alone cannot take charge of the whole affairs of the state; that’s why the executive works with the legislature and the judiciary.

What kind of qualities do you think a representative or a legislator representing the constituency should possess?

A representative should possess various qualities. He should have the capacity, the integrity and the morality to represent his people. With capacity, he will be the voice of his people and be able to attract that which should come to his people and also have a good working relationship with his colleagues and the government in power too. With capacity he should be able to connect with the private sector and seek collaboration for quicker development. We expect that the people should always look for a man that has what it takes to represent them. It should no longer be a business of sentiments or a system whereby some say it must be my son that will go there or a situation whereby it must be my brother. We need to come together and analyse the qualities in every aspirant and pray that God will help us to produce the best. That way, the incoming administration will make a better impact for the people. We need men with ideas, men with strong character and willpower that can actually deliver.

If you eventually emerge as the candidate, what do you think you are bringing to the table or areas you think that you can do better than those before you?

If I’m returned elected to represent the good people of Igbo-Eze North 1 Constituency, first , I must develop a good working relationship with my people, the government of the state and the local government and together we shall work for a better Enugu State. I will do my best to improve the lives of my people and bring their own shares to them. I will do my best to attract government attention for my people and the equitable distribution of resources and infrastructural development for my people at least within the reach of the state. The voice of the people will be heard through me in the floor of the House. My wealth of experience in public management will be deployed for the businesses of our people to thrive. Definitely, jobs will be created through my initiatives and employment opportunities made available. Youths will be trained on various empowerment programmes while it is my vision that we shall bring a lot of transformation to the system. We shall work closely with the government in power to ensure a smooth running of the system.

What is your message to party delegates, the electorates and party leaders?

As an aspirant for a better tomorrow, I can only advise the delegates to be very wise in choosing our candidates and make best choices that will not only deliver the party but also live up to the campaign promises.They should look at people’s antecedents. We have all manner of candidates with several characters who have built a lifestyle and antecedents known to the people. That will guide them in making the best choice out of the array of aspirants. If we fail to make the right decisions, we shall all live in regret but if we make the right choices, we shall all smile home and expect the best to come.