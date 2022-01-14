From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chairman of Ezza South local government area of Ebonyi state ,Chief Kenneth Eze, has called on Nigerians to support the presidential bid of Governor David Umahi.

Eze who described Umahi as an anointed leader who has the uncommon wisdom to make things work, said Umahi’s Presidency will end power crisis and turn the country from a consumer nation to a producing nation in one year.

The council boss who is also an engineer by profession praised Umahi’s engineering wizardry which he said the Governor deployed excellently to transform Abakaliki into a mega city.

Speaking in his office at Onueke, Chief Eze further described Umahi as a child of destiny who had been anointed by God to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated that Umahi’s Presidency will bring peace and unity in the country and by extension ends the separatist agitations in the South East.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said “as one of his subjects and a council chairman under his administration, and as someone who have worked under him for years i am in a better position to speak about his person. I worked with him when he was PDP chairman. I also worked with him in several committees when he served as Deputy Govenor under the administration of Chief Martin Elechi.

“He is a leader i admire so much and whose life has inspired and impacted me so much. I commend him so much for his courage to join the race despite the prevailing political circumstances in the South East .

“I am convinced that God has prepared him for a time like this. Because he is the only man who can unite this nation and bring development to all parts of the country.He is a bridge of unity for this nation

“If elected president in 2023 ,Governor Umahi will move this country from a consumer nation to a producing nation. What he has done in Ebonyi State within this six years is unprecedented. He has the capacity to replicate it at the national level.

“I appeal to all Nigerians to give him a chance and see him solve the persistent power crisis in the country within one year.