From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There was a major upset in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ogbia Federal Constituency primaries as the incumbent lawmaker, Hon Fred Obua, lost his bid to re-contest losing woefully to the Ogbia Council Chairman, Hon Ebinyu Turner.

Ebinyu polled 16 ad-hoc delegate votes to defeat incumbent House of Assembly member, Ogbia Constituency 1, Hon Mietama Obordor believed to be backed by former President Goodluck Jonathan who polled 12 votes.

Former Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Daniel Iworiso- Markson polled votes while Fred Obua polled six votes.

Last-minute pressure by Bayelsa State Government officials believed to be acting on behalf of Governor Douye Diri on the ad-hoc delegates to sway votes for Obordor could not come through as they insisted on voting Turner to respect the zoning of the House of Representatives seat in Ogbia.

In Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/ Opokuma Federal constituency primaries, incumbent lawmaker Yenagoa constituency 1, Oforji Oboku polled 74 votes against his opponent Ogbo Okolovie polled five votes.

In the Southern Ijaw federal constituency, Mr Rodney Ambaiowei polled 29 votes to vote former Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr Kurokegha Dorgu, who polled 24 votes.

Incumbent lawmaker for Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Hon Fred Agbedi took one step towards returning to the Green Chambers polling 49 votes to defeat his four other opponents.

Mrs Maria Ebikake the 2019 PDP candidate for Brass/ Nembe Federal Constituency polled 52 votes to defeat Jonathan Obuebite who polled 19 votes while Sam Ateki had one vote.

Meanwhile, the PDP leadership in the state has also condemned the gruesome murder of one Michael Isaiah in Ogbia town, the venue of Ogbia Constituency 1 primary election, describing the incident as barbaric and painful,

The party leadership reiterated Governor Douye Diri’s earlier admonition to all aspirants to refrain from mobilising thugs to primary election grounds as thugs have no role to play in determining who wins in these primary elections.

The party called on the security agencies to, without delay, swing into action to unravel and apprehend those behind the dastardly act and bring them to face justice.