From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the socio-cultural body of the Urhobo nation, has been advised to stop heating up the polity in Delta State with its endorsement of governorship aspirants in political parties.

UPU recently endorsed an aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), David Edevbie, as the choice of Urhobo nation for the governorship.

However, the development caused uproar in the state, with Delta Lives Matter (DLM), a pressure group, adding its voice to the criticisms that have trailed the endorsement.

Addressing journalists in Asaba on Thursday, Global Coordinator of DLM, Mr Christian Moses Abeh maintained that UPU was destabilising the polity by endorsing an aspirant.

Abeh advised the socio-cultural body to wait for candidates to emerge from the various political parties before endorsing a one as the choice of Urhobo.

He took a swipe at Edevbie, saying that he was not more qualified for the office of governor than Kenneth Gbagi, Ovie Omo-Agege and Sheriff Oborevwori who have held more sensitive positions in governance.

“UPU always loves to heat up the polity every election year, and they love working against the interest of peace.

“Begging Okowa to support David Edevbie amongst others is an insult on not just the governor, other governorship aspirants but the entire state.

“Standing as surety is not just injurious to David the entire Urhobo nation. We expected the UPU to apologise over the role David Edevbie played as Commissioner for Finance under the Ibori’s administration for six years,” he said.

Abeh, who was flanked by other executive members of DLM, urged stakeholders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to give Governor Ifeanyi Okowa the free hand to pick the party’s candidate.

“If James Ibori can produce two successors (Emmanuel Uduaghan and Okowa), what is wrong with Okowa producing his successor or flag bearer of his party?

“The governor should be given the right of refusal to produce not just the flag bearer of his party but successor, provided the person will not just complete ongoing projects but also initiate good projects and policies that will better the living standard of the people.

“Ibori was given that right in 2006, Dr. Uduaghan had it until he decided to let Ibori snatch it from him in 2014,” Abeh noted.