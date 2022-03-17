From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A Non Governmental Organisation known as Shadow Government has advised Nigerian electorates to vote only politicians with proven integrity and good track records as their leaders in the 2023 general elections.

Even as it cautioned against vote buying,it urged them to also be wary of deceptive politicians with false promises adding that it is the only way to make a desirable change to the numerous challenges bedevelling the country.

The advise was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri by the President of the organisation, Anthony Njoku on Thursday. Also, Njoku urged the youths not to make themselves available as tool for election rigging.

He said “I know there is hunger in the land hence every one needs money but I urge you the only way out is for the electorate to vote in men of impeccable records. Nigeria and Imo state in particular will only get better when men of good will and pedigree are elected into offices, the bad governance which has been the bane of Nigerian would begin to erode.

Describing political parties as mere vehicles with which aspirants ascend to their respective positions, Njoku, a former governorship aspirant in 2019 added “Do away with political parties, vote individuals with good character”.