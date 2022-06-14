From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Prophet Ade Ologbonyo, planter of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) BOANERGES Ministry, has said that Nigeria will continue to be deprived of the needed development if politicians with no ideologies are voted into elective positions.

The cleric who also condemned the church attack that happened in Owo, Ondo State, said the attack would have been averted if those at the helms of affairs had acted on the revelation God gave to him prior to the incident.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Ologbonyo made the statement in Orun Ekiti, Ise Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, during the grand finale of the 13th edition of the annual revival of the ministry.

Similarly, the planter of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Ministry, (aka Adamimogo) Prophet Sam Olu Alo, called on well-to-do Nigerians to always extend helping hands to media practitioners.

Prophet Alo decried how those in the media industry are being neglected when facing health and other challenges despite their efforts to bring information to the people.

The cleric who was speaking on his financial assistance rendered to a broadcaster, Mr Segun Oladunjoye, who has been down with illness to foot his medical bill said such a gesture will help those in the profession to do more for the society.

“If you come to the world without impacting lives, your achievements are useless. Whatever you possessed, God gave it to you to save a life.

“Those in this profession need the support of the people. It will make the truth to be entrenched in society. It will also make them know that God can reward their efforts at developing the society where they operate.

“If I don’t assist others that means I am not grateful to God for what he has done for me despite coming from a humble background.”

He also advised the people of Ekiti not to sell their votes during Saturday’s governorship election, saying they will be selling their future by doing so.

Lamenting the state of the nation, Prophet Ologbonyo expressed concern that people with the needed qualities to move the country forward were being denied for one reason or the other.

“Most people without ideology and who don’t know where they are going are seeking political positions.

“As a ministry, we have what we call project 100 to see what BOANERGES in the next 100 years. So what is the ideology of all the political parties we are having in Nigeria?

“They have seen politics as the only vehicle to get to power, that is the reason they run from one party to another. Let them come and tell us what they have to offer but they will not allow those that can do it to get there. If you have something to offer, do you have millions of naira to obtain from? If we continue like this, nothing will work in this country”.

On the Owo church attack, he said, “God laid emphasis on it. Not me but God speaking through me. It was on social media but they didn’t take me seriously. Maybe they thought I was looking for attention, popularity and fame. But if it were to be a top pastor, they will give him attention.

“If you look at the message very well, God said If you believe and take a step, it will be good, if you don’t, when it happens you will know the truth. That was what God said. And it indeed happened. It was painful and we are not happy about it. God wanted to prove that He is God who had spoken.”

The man of God advised the people of the state to be wise and eschew violence in Saturday’s governorship election.

“If they ask you to go and fight for them during elections tell them to put their first child in the front, their second child to follow and then you will be last to see what will happen. So let’s pursue peace and never stoke violence. Nobody’s blood is worth shedding for any political ambition.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .