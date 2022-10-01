From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Delta State Governor and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa has met with the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) Reconciliation Committee over the crisis rocking the opposition party.

Governor Okowa, at the end of the meeting, which was held in the Delta State Governors Lodge, in Abuja, told reporters that the party was intensifying efforts to resolve the crisis, which has pitched party leaders against themselves.

According to him, party leaders including governors are dialoguing to resolve differences within the PDP, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The vice presidential candidate said he was optimistic that all PDP leaders across the country will work for the success of the opposition party in the 2023 general elections.

“Governors and other members who are aggrieved are members of the party, I believe that my brothers would all work for the party. PDP is home and they belong to that home. They are not going to destroy their home,” Okowa stated.

“So, we will all work together. I do believe that we’ll continue to talk with ourselves and resolve the little issues that are left.

“We understand that yet, there is some level of disagreement, but we will continue to stay in touch with ourselves to resolve the issues.”

Okowa added that the PDP leaders had fruitful interactions during its recent consultative meetings with stakeholders in the South West and South East.

“We had very useful interactions with all our leaders in the southeast and I think that is a great plus for us as a party.

“I believe too that you’re aware, too that we were in the southwest where we were very well received by Governor Seyi Makinde and the stakeholders of the party. A few issues are still left on the table.

“I am sure we’ll come to discuss it and in the next few days, we are convinced that will be largely reconciled,” he stated.

On his part, the BoT chairman, Adolphus Wabara said the board will meet with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, in the coming days, as part of its efforts to find a solution to the party crisis.

“In the coming days, we will also meet with the principal, the Presidential candidate, former Vice President, Abubakar and from there we will proceed to meet with Governor Wike.

“We have met with some other governors, we have me Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Ahmadu Fintri, Governor Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi of Enugu State,” Wabara said.