From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, the West African Elders’ Forum (WAEF) has deployed a pre-election mediation team to Nigeria to interface with major political actors and key stakeholders in Nigeria ahead of the country’s 2023 general.

The mission which is led by former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Bai Koroma, has Fatoumata Tambajang, former Vice President of the Gambia, and Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambers; former Special Representative of the Secretary General of the UN and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) as members of the team.

Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, hosts of the Forum quoted Ann Iyonu Executive Director of the Foundation as saying that “the mission is part of the Forum’s approach to exploring preventive diplomacy to reduce electoral related tension and violence in Africa.

“During their visit, the team will have strategic engagements with political actors and key stakeholders on Sunday 4th, Monday, 5th and Tuesday, 6th December 2022, in Abuja.

“WAEF works on various democracy promotion, peace, security, and governance initiatives in the sub-region.

“The Forum has embarked on a mediation mission in Gambia and will be doing the same in Sierra Leone ahead of the country’s general election in 2023,” she said.