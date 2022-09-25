From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Wamba Local Government Area was filled with All Progressives Congress (APC) surppoters as the national working committee members of the rulling APC received one of the big fish from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who moved to the rulling APC with thousands of his supporters.

Recall that Hon David Dumwe was an aspirant in the last primary election under the major opposition party, PDP to represent Wamba, Akwanga Nasarawa Eggon constituency but lost to the incumbent house of reps member.

The event which was held on Saturday at the Wamba Central School had in attendance party representatives from both Local and state.

Receiving Bar David Ayuba Dumwe who was described as a big fish is the leader of the APC state delegation Mallam Alyu Barde who is the party Deputy Chairman expressed confidence that Dumwe would contribute effectively towards ensuring that APC wins the 2023 general elections in both stat and national.

In an interview with Daily Sun shortly after his presentation and acceptance by the APC family, the former PDP house of Reps aspirant said he is joining the party because the party is the way and devoid of injustice and are focused.

He said the only hope for Nasarawa state interms of development and the way forward is APC adding that the state can not be “trusted in the hands of children”

Clarifying that statement, he said: “Yes, I can say it without any apology Nasarawa state is too big to be governed by children. We need leaders that are on ground not some leader that you can’t access, we need people with experience, people that knows the problem of our people.”

“Nasarawa State us bigger than one persons ambition, I have taking a critical look at the leadership style of the present administration led by governor Abdullahi sule and discovered that he is proactive, determine and knows how to create wealth for his people.

“You will also agree with me that because of the person of the governor, there are a lot of federal government projects and programmes that the people of the state has benefited and still benefiting so I want to identify my self with people that are progressive and proactive not people that would promise you everything yet fulfill none,” he added.

He commended the state governor and the APC family in his constituency for giving him the opportunity to be part of the family and pledged his allegiance to the while promising to work alongside all the candidates in the zone to bring APC back to power.

Reacting to his defection, Nasarawa state Commissioner for sports, and youth development, Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa expressed happiness capturing the person of Bar. Dumwe holding to the fact that he controls a lot of young people in the zone.

The Wamba born politician who is of the same constituency with the decamped Barrister added that his coming into the party is a huge addition as he is going to bring his wealth of experience to add value to the already existing policy and programmes of the party.

“As you can see, he is a hug addition, filled with experience no doubt about his followers around the constituency, he is honest and could deliver at all level. Trust me with his inclusion into the APC family Wamba is completely APC now and 2023 will be an easy ride for us.

“We will make sure that he will be incorporated into the party plans and objectives, he will be carried along fully I can assure you he is going to be deep into the progress of the party and whatever he should enjoy as a member would be giving to him.”

He urged the people of Wamba to vote the APC from top to bottom to ensure that power remains while commending the state governor Abdullahi Sule for the wonderful project he has executed in his local government and the state in general in this three and the halve years.

“I want to urge the people of Nasarawa state to ensure that they vote APC in all position because that is the only way we will pay governor Sule for the good job he is doing for the local government and to sustain that in the next eight years to come,” he added.

Also reacting, Reps Candidate for Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency, Amb Jeremiah Umaru (Jakadan Wamba) said it is a thing of joy acknowledged that he was the happiest person when he got understanding of Dumwe decamping adding that his moving to APC is a big plus to him

“He is a leader that everyone will want to reckon with, as you will notice, the crowd here is something else and more people are in Akwanga waiting for him. He will contribute alot gor the party especially in our constituency,” he said.

Daily Sun reports that House of Assembly (NSHA), member, Hon Aliyu Dogara (Talban Wamba) and Chairman of the Council, Hon Bala Suleiman Asiru.

Others include Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development Amb Lucky Isaac Yargwa, House of Representatives candidate for Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency, Amb Jeremiah Umaru (Jakadan Wamba) and the Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Malam Yakubu Lawal.

APC State Working Committee members also represented at the event with the persons of Chieftain Douglas Otaru, Spokesperson and Mrs Blessing Ebuga, the party’s Women Leader and Zonal Chairman (Nasarawa North), Hon Magson Anthony Zarmo.