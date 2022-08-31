From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has continued to receive unflinching support from Medics in the South East and Anambra State in particular for the 2023 election.

The medical practitioners under the auspices of Doctors for Peter Obi Movement, Doctors for Good Governance, took up environmental sanitation of Nnewi, Onitsha, and Awka streets, as well as the entire South East, Saturday, which the group said significantly meant to clean up all kinds of mess, physically, spiritually, politically, and otherwise in Nigeria. This was done in collaboration with the Coalition for Peter Obi.

Leader of the support group, Dr Henry Eze, who doubles as the Anambra State Coordinator and the South East Zonal Director, disclosed that there has been massive mobilisation by Medical Doctors across Anambra and other States in the South East geopolitical zone.

“We have been mobilizing support for Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed. Nigeria has suffered enough decadence over the years in every sphere of life. We want a positive change.

“Nigeria has experienced huge destructions, including the destruction of lives and property, and naira devaluation with their negative consequences. The country is on the brink of total collapse. So, everybody should be ‘OBIdient’ to reclaim our country, Nigeria.

“This is the time to act, this is the time to do the right things to bring good governance to this nation.

“This cleanup exercise going on now in Nnewi, Onitsha, and Awka, in Anambra State, is also going on simultaneously in other parts of the South East, all for Peter Obi.

“Nigeria truly and earnestly deserves Mr Peter Obi as her president-elect now, and we are strategising by every legitimate means to ensure he is elected,” he declared.

Dr Eze disclosed that Doctors for Peter Obi (Nigeria and Diaspora) have done Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registrations and free medical outreaches in many States and LGAs in Nigeria, in collaboration with Medics for Peter Obi.

He also said that the group, still conducting free medical outreaches, has organised and participated in a series of Million-Man-March for Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed in different parts of Nigeria and is still doing so, saying that the group never gave “shishi” to anybody for support, saying that the group organised the cleanup exercise by personal efforts of its members.

On why Obi is preferred over other candidates, Dr Eze noted that Obi as a Governor of Anambra was the first to commence sub-sovereign wealth savings, the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He said for the first time in the history of Anambra State, Ambassadors and High Commissioners of notable countries such as the United States, Britain, Russia, the European Union, South Africa, Belgium, Israel, the Netherlands, Canada, among others, visited the State.

According to him, development partners such as UNDP, UNICEF, the World Bank, DFID, the European Union, among others which hitherto were not in Anambra State started working with the State, adding that Anambra was consistently adjudged one of the best States in development partnership and commitment to reforms for good governance.

Dr Henry Eze noted that Obi was recognised as the Best Governor by the Millennium Development Goals Office (OSSAP-MDGs) and the UNDP in the implementation of their programmes in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Debt Management Office (DMO) rated Anambra as the least indebted State in Nigeria. In spite of visible and measurable achievements recorded in various sectors, the State under him did not borrow or raise bonds for her various projects.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria rated Anambra State as the most financially stable State in the country.

“The State’s ground-breaking return of schools to their original owners, Churches, on January 1, 2009, and subsequent partnership with the agencies in education, saw the State move from 24th position out of 36 States to Number One in National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations for three consecutive years.

“Mr Peter Obi is capable, credible, young, full of vigour and great visions, free from criminal and corruption charges, well-educated, and a humble trailblazer with notable and verifiable achievements,” he added.