From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ahead of next year’s general election, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello urged party supporters in the state to ensure that the All Progressive Congress wins in all the elections in the state including that of the presidency.

Bello gave this charge on Monday at the government house Lokoja while interacting with party leaders and other stakeholders from kabba bunu/ ijumu federal constituency.

The governor who harps on the peaceful conduct of the election, urged the party leaders to ensure they mobilize to ensure that candidates of the ruling party get a landslide victory in the election.

The governor passionately appealed to the stakeholders to resist any form of intimidation from any corner. He assured that He would not fold his arms and allow anyone to come into his territory to intimidate his followers

Bello thanked the stakeholders for their continuous support to his administration and said he would always do everything possible to provide welfare and support to the party members.

His words “all the benefits from the government will go out from here and you all will be the first beneficiaries. All others will get their own benefits through you. We will ensure that you are directly impacted

“You have to be directly impacted because you embraced this government and you have worked for the party. We are doing the much we can do today by providing Security, infrastructure and as well as stomach infrastructure”.

“In Kogi State, We were able to deliver all of the positions from President to the Councilors both at the 2015 and 2019 general elections. We will do more by delivering 100% in the forth coming elections. By the Grace of God. The result we will deliver will be landslide “.

Bello added that if anyone or group is claiming to support Asiwaju Tinubu, they must come through the existing Local Government and Ward leadership

His words ” anybody dreaming that they will jump into the house through the roof, they are dreaming. Nobody will cause division among us here in Kogi State”.

Gov. Bello declared that those parading themselves as APC Family and Support Groups were nowhere to be found during the critical times in the State citing the days of Voters Registration and Party Membership revalidation where resources were mobilized to carryout the assignment both day and night.

He Charged them to remain focus and committed to the cause of the party. saying” this is where you have worked, this is where you have sacrificed and this is where you will reap the fruit of your labour”.