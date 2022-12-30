From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor, has urged the people to ensure they use their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) to put an end to the current shenanigans in the state.

Speaking during an unscheduled visit to the Hausa community in Calabar on Friday, Onor, who represents Cross River Central in the Senate, described the dead of their loved ones during the Calabar Carnival incident on Tuesday as unfortunate and avoidable deaths.

He blamed ineptitude of All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by Governor Ben Ayade as largely responsible for the incident that claimed eight lives and with 29 critically injured.

He said: “We are very much saddened with the unfortunate event and moreso because we know how it used to be and by His grace, we will put a stop to this kind of sad news going forward.

“But we must ensure that in 2023 the right person is voted into position of authority. We will only see changes when we do the right thing by voting the right people.

“The lives of the people matter to us a lot and we want to be able to the right thing at all times.

“The incident that happened was clearly avoidable if the right person was in charge. Those who lost their lives did so because of the carelessness of those in charge,” he stated.

The Seriki Hausa (Head of Hausa Community) in the state, Alhaji Garuba Lawan, commended the PDP governorship candidate for the visit and cash donation to support families of the victims.

He however promised that they would do the needful when the time for elections comes.

Onor had earlier visited the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) where most of the injured from the crash were receiving treatment.

Camry Car, that was part of the Bikers’ Carnival, had lost control and rammed into crowd of onlookers during the carnival on Tuesday.

Bikers’ parade and Syreet Party were introduced by Governor Ben Ayade to add colour and panache to the annual Calabar Festival.