From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant for governor Chief Yohanna Margif has called on other contenders in the party to put aside their ambitions and unite for a peaceful and credible national convention.

Chief Margif disclosed this on Thursday while presenting a luxury bus to convey Plateau delegates to the national convention at the APC secretariat in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He said the success of the APC convention on Saturday is sacrosanct to the success of the party in 2023 and urged members to contribute positively to a hitch-free convention.

‘I am not at the party secretariat today to campaign,’ he said. ‘I am here to show support ahead of the party’s national convention.

‘The convention is a party issue and we must all put aside our personal interest and support the party for a successful National convention. We should all throw our weight to achieving this goal for the success of our party in 2023.’

Chief Margif encouraged all contestants in Plateau and across the nation to channel their energy towards sustaining the confidence and hope of Nigerians in the party.

‘It is on this note that I am donating this bus to convey all the party executives and delegates from Plateau to the national convention and bring them back home.

‘I am also going to make a contribution through the party State Executive Committee to ensure that those who go for the convention are comfortable and I call on other contestants to also make their contribution,’ he stated.

Chief Margif said he will return to the party secretariat to declare his intention to contest the governorship election where he will announce his manifesto.

The State Chairman of the Party, Hon Rufus Bature, represented by the Deputy Chairman, Hon James Dongching Jang, expressed gratitude to the governorship aspirant and said his contribution towards the success of the party would be made known to Governor Simon Lalong.

He said the party would create a level playing ground for all contestants across all positions.