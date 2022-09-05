From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Ahead of the official commencement of the campaign for the 2023 general elections, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has maintained that it remains apolitical.

It also reiterated its position on the choice of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to present same-faith individuals as presidential and vice presidential candidates respectively, for the forthcoming general elections.

CAN President Rev Daniel Okoh, in a statement by his media aide, Luminous Jannamike, denied a media report titled, ‘How Tinubu met, resolved Muslim-Muslim ticket with CAN’, which claimed that the apex Christian body has changed its position regarding the same-faith ticket.

He said the story is ridiculous, malicious, untrue and should be disregarded in its entirety by all reasonable members of society.

“For the records, CAN took a position against the same-faith ticket imbroglio under the leadership of Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, its immediate past national president, and as a matter of fact, His Eminence Archbishop Daniel Okoh, stands on that same position,” he stated.

“CAN may not agree with every decision taken by politicians and political parties, but it respects their right to reach conclusions on issues that affect their electoral fortunes so long as they are in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Electoral Act (2022),

“For the umpteenth time, CAN is non-partisan, but remains willing to partner with all leaders and other relevant stakeholders towards achieving unity, peace and progress in our nation.”

He promised that CAN will not be antagonistic to any political party or group as the nation warms up for a fresh round of elections in 2023 as claimed in the said report.

Meanwhile, the CAN President condemned the attempt to misinterpret the presence and participation of APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the 70th birthday celebration of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, in Abuja, last week.

He explained that the event was for the public and friends of the celebrant, adding that other good-spirited Nigerians at the event, just like Tinubu, made financial donations to the building of The Kukah Centre, which is designed to be a veritable platform to propagate and promote the ideals of democracy and responsible leadership through research and intellectualism.

He further explained: “The donations, which went directly to The Kukah Centre, have nothing to do with CAN. It is therefore mischievous to insinuate it was a sort of bribe money for Christian leaders to make a U-turn on their stance against same-faith ticket.

“As a faith-based organisation, CAN maintains that its conscience cannot be bought and its prophetic voice cannot be silenced with money.”

He called on political parties and their candidates to put the nation first in their considerations and prepare to serve the people with earnestness and humility.