From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Ebonyi state, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh has decried the harsh business climate in Ebonyi state and promised to improve the business environment in the state if elected governor by reviewing all unhealthy levies and taxes killing businesses in the state.

Odoh who disclosed that improving the business climate in Ebonyi state forms part of his priority areas of focus when elected governor said the Ease of Doing Business in Ebonyi will be improved through the removal of redundant and unproductive bureaucracies.

He said his administration will introduce quarterly town hall insight meetings between the Governor and the business community to highlight and address the constraints of doing business.

He said a diagnostic assessment of all sectors and industries within Ebonyi state will be carried out for a sector wide deregulation and removal of inhibitory laws and regulations.

While assuring of an increase in Foreign Direct Investment in the state within the first 24 months, he said a reformed tax regime will be introduced in order to achieve that.

“We shall accelerate the pace of Public Private Partnership in all viable sectors, with primary focus on the power, health, education and transportation sectors to enhance the infrastructural development and capacity of the state. Policies that would simplify land ownership would be institutionalised including the procedures for registration of licences , issuance of permits and contract enforcement. We shall also develop E-registers and transactional portals for efficient and transparent service delivery. “He said.

Odoh said his administration will make land and other facilities readily available for investors while a peaceful and stable polity will be created in Ebonyi under his watch to enable businesses thrive and succeed without any fear of instability.

The expected results from these interventions he noted will translate into making Ebonyi rank among the top 3 states on the Ease of Doing Business scale and also lead to an increase in the number of established SMEs within the state and the creation of at least 60,000 jobs annually.