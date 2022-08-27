From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has declared its support for Governor Nyesom Wike on whatever position he takes regarding the ongoing peace process in the party.

PDP State Publicity Secretary Tambari Sydney Gbara stated this in Port Harcourt while reacting to the remarks made by Senator Lee Maeba, where he (Maeba) opposed to the call for Iyorchia Ayu to resign as the national chairman of PDP.

Gbara said Governor Wike is the leader of the party in the state and thus the Rivers PDP would support whatever decision he takes anytime.

He declared: “His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, is the leader of PDP in Rivers State. Therefore, where he stands, is where we stand as a party.”

The state publicity secretary of the party continued that the call for Ayu’s resignation was not out of place, maintaining that, according to the constitution of PDP, it was not legal for a particular section of the country to produce both the national chairman and presidential candidate of the party.

Gbara expressed disappointment at some chieftains of the party, like Senator Maeba, who know the true position of the constitution of the PDP, but had decided to stay aloof and counter it (constitution) because of political interest.

He wondered: “In 2007 and 2008, when President Musa Yar’Adua emerged as the standard bearer of the PDP at the national level, and Colonel Ahmadu Ali (retd) who was the national chairman then, had to resign and a mini convention was immediately convoked that brought Prince Vincent Ogbulafar from the South, to balance up. And, therefore, if this being the trend, why should it be different now?

“The zoning, as prescribed by the constitution of the People’s Democratic Party, was put in place to make sure that, at any point in time, be it elective positions, or public offices of the party, that the six geopolitical zones are being recognized and carried along for equity sake.

“The position of the Wike-led group of the People’s Democratic Party is asking that the National Chairman of PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign, which he publicly said on the day that he was sworn in, that if the presidential candidate emerges in the North, for equity sake, he would resign.

“So, it would be honourable of him to keep to these words. Therefore, justifying the position of those who are asking him to resign is very explicit and justifiable for fairness to all the geopolitical zones in the country.

“So, it is only natural that at this time, Iyorchia Ayu should do the needful. And it is so surprising that despite the positions of some very highly placed PDP members, who are equally in this course, that somebody like the BoT chairman Walil Jubril, had come out clearly to say it, that for peace to reign in the party, that it is not proper for the national chairman to come from the same geopolitical zone with the presidential candidate. So, for peace to reign and for the party to move forward, that one has to give way.

“So, it is very surprising that somebody like Senator Lee Maeba, who is a Rivers State born politician from the South, is now the person kicking against it. Despite the fact that the presidential candidate has said to his media aides that following the negotiation that is going on now to move the party forward, that let every party (group) desist from comments that can truncate the peace process.

“Therefore, we, as PDP, Rivers State, are saying that let those who are leaders always be leaders and catalysts to resolving issues and desist from making comments that truncate the very needed peaceful process that we are already seeing that is going on in the party.”