From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Barr Caleb Mutfwang has reiterated the commitment of his administration to harness all God-given resources such as weather, land, and tourism among others for the prosperity of Plateau and the people if trusted with the mandate to provide leadership in 2023.

Barr Mutfwang disclosed this yesterday during a debate organized by Plateau indigenes in the Diaspora for Governorship candidates across all political parties contesting elections in the state.

“We want to see our education sector prosper, we want to see our economic lives visited with prosperity, we do not have reason to be poor on the Plateau if we harness all the God-given resources that we have been blessed with. Our weather and our land are all assets that God has blessed us with and we must turn them into wealth for the benefit and future of our people.

“We will also focus on young people because we must give them a future; we must take deliberate steps to empower our women falk and make sure that we improve their capacity for productivity.

“We will be looking at all facets of our lives, the social and economic aspects and when we come to economy; we will be looking at agriculture, how to be able to change the concept of our agriculture from peasant to modern farming to business agriculture.

“We will be looking at how to expand the value chain, we will be looking at how to move from rainfall agriculture to all year round farming including irrigation; we will be looking at how to prosper that sector from methods of farming the products that we produce to the kind of marketing strategies that will be deployed, and we will be leveraging on some marketing institutions that we have and make sure that the work based on global standard.”

Mutfwang noted that the security of lives and property would be prioritized by taking deliberate steps to reduce conflicts across the state to enable citizens to live in peace with one another.

“We will explore all the means of reducing conflict areas so that our people can live in peace and build their collective energies to advance the course of the state. Our diversity ought to be an advantage not a disadvantage and we will be able to deal with both the internal and external front lines as well as the external aggression that has threatened the existence of our people over the last couple of years.

“We will be strong by the grace of God on the rule of law, we will also be focused on justice and equity, we want to make sure that people can trust government and governance again because I can tell you that there is a trust deficit between the government and the people, we must be able to restore that confidence that government can be trusted.” He stated.

Mutfwang assured the Plateau people of his commitment to maintaining the environment by turning waste into wealth to make the state attractive to global society for investment.

“Plateau will be attractive and tourism will be the mainstay of our economy; when there is peace when there is prosperity people will love to come to Plateau naturally and our aim and objectives will be to make Plateau become attractive again to the global world and I am very sure we have the capacity to do that,” he stated.