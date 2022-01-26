From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Society for Women Mentoring and Advancement (SWOMAAD) has pledged to galvanise women across the country to produce six female governors, in each of the geopolitical zones.

SWOMAAD President, Princess Nikky Onyeri, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, stated that women were fed up playing second fiddle in the midst of quantified women who have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour, across the 6 geo-political zones, to change the negative narrative of Nigeria.

Onyeri maintained that despite the security challenges and lack of financial wherewithal, members of SWOMAAD would put resources together to produce 6 female governors regardless of political parties.

She disclosed that on February 14, SWOMAAD would pay a courtesy call to the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for it to compel political parties to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

She tasked women not to chicken out of the race because of cultural demands, but that they should remain resolute in their political race.

‘We are looking forward to saying that at the end of the 2023 election, we are going to have at least a female senator from each state of the federation. Six House of Representatives members from each state of the federation. From each senatorial zone, we want two Houses of Representatives.

‘Then in the state houses of assembly, we want greater participation and a greater number of women; 50/50 in the State Houses of Assembly.

‘For the governorship, we are also asking women to step up and declare your intention. We must have in 2022 and 2023, at least five female governors if not six from each geopolitical zone. We want one female governor. It is doable if we close ranks. Nigerian women do not work in silos.

‘Let us remove the so-called prettiness jealousy and envy. And you have proven that you have removed it the way this organisation has moved since last year with the donation of Offices across Nigeria,’ she said.

In the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship plebiscite, she charged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to adopt Senator Abiodun Olujimi or Adekemi Adewunmi as its flag bearer.

Alternatively, she stated that the PDP should adopt either Olujimi or Adewunmi as deputy governorship candidates.

Also, on behalf of SWOMAAD, she endorsed Magdalene Danjuma who is contesting as vice chairman for Kwali Area Council under the platform of APM

In addition, SWOMAAD endorsed Mina Horsefall for Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) for the Nigerian Redemption Movement (NRM).

Equally, Anande Comfort and Earnest Bello were endorsed for Council Usuma Ward for Kubwa Area Council and Councillor Quarters Ward, Gwagwalada Area Council on the platforms of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).