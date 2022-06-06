From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group, Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF), has said that they will reject any attempt to impose on Nigerians clueless presidential candidates who have nothing to offer in this digital age.

The national President of the group, Prof. Chuks Eboka, disclosed this in Benin City while briefing newsmen on the recent killings that took place at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State and other sundry issues in the country.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said there are still some reliable persons across party lines who can be seen to be competent and very capable candidates that can provide good leadership for the country at this point in time even from the South East, thus the region should not be ruled out of the scheme of things.

Professor Eboka stated that laying the background for free and fair elections include listening to the plea and cry of the South East for justice, adding that the South West should recall how other nationalities sympathized with them leading to the emergence of General Olusegun Obasanjo as a balm on their wound after the annulment of the June 12 election.

Similarly, he said the South-South should remember that they just handed over to Buhari, stressing that the warning-cry of some of our elder statesmen, including Chief E. K. Clark and Chief Ayo Adebanjo, should be heeded in the interest of justice and peace.

Eboka, a Professor of Pharmacy, argued that the time is overdue to harness Nigeria’s resources properly, beginning with her vast human resources of technocrats and teeming youth population for good governance.

He observed that the poverty in the nation, which has earned us the disgraceful title of “the poverty capital of the world”, has obviously been of no concern to our political leaders, as demonstrated by the glee with which they paid obscene sums of money merely to obtain nomination forms for presidential and other elective positions, pointing out that spending huge sums of money to buy delegates at the primaries is indeed a show of shame.

Professor Eboka further stressed that any aspirants for any political office, especially the presidency, who cannot take a public stand on the constitution is not fit to lead .

He said by all ugly occurrences in the country and as the nation heads towards 70 years of Independence, there is certainly an urgent need for a return to true federalism and nationalism as was practiced in the First Republic before the January 1966 military incursion, given all the indicators that this present structure is not working and indeed cannot work.

The NCGF President, therefore, recommended that it is important to unbundle Nigeria for efficient and effective performance as the current structure has failed Nigerians.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .