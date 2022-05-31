From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen has assured that despite the failure to increase the number of women vying for elective positions ahead of the 2023 General Elections at the just concluded political parties primaries, they will not cry over split milk but work for the success of those that emerged.

In a statement she personally signed, Tallen said, “I see this as an outing that must spur Nigerian Women to keep pushing until something positive happens.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She added: “Armed with these experiences, it is, therefore, time to redouble our efforts in ensuring that the few women ticket holders succeed. We will not cry over spilt milk, but will re-strategize to ensure that all our women ticket bearers sail through.”

The Minister, urged all Nigerian Women, to keep hope alive and jointly move Nigeria towards the credible path to sustainable democratic development.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

She recalled that given the experiences of the past, concerted efforts were made by her Ministry working with the Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari supported by the Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo and various women groups to shore up the number of women candidates.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

she said: “I am however happy that we have amongst other women that have succeeded so far; Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani to present as a Gubernatorial Candidate for Adamawa State under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2023 General Elections. Her emergence ai an enormous success and a big consolation for Nigerian Women at this time and we celebrate this outcome. We are confident that she and all other female aspirants presented will come out victorious in the general elections.

“I want to on behalf of Nigerian women, congratulate all the women who dared the odds to pick their Party tickets during the Primaries at the Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly. Rest assured that Nigerian Women are standing solidly behind you all, as we move towards making this dream a reality in 2023.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Let me also use this opportunity to thank all the State Governors, Party Chieftains and interest Groups who supported the emergence of these Women. We pray that this is sustained in the final outcome in 2023.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .