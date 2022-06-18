From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said his party is in talks with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for a possible alliance in next year’s poll.

Kwankwaso made this know in an interview with BBC Hausa Service on Saturday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said: “We are really talking to Peter Obi, or at least saying that the committee is working to look into the matter (and cooperate with him), and friends and family are coming to talk to us about it.”

Also, the NNPP, in a Tweet corroborated the former Kano State governor’s statement.

The Tweet read: “We wish to inform Nigerians that, our discussions with #PeterObi and the #LabourParty are still ongoing.

“Special committee was set to discuss arrangements. We hope for good results that will give Nigeria a chance to be alive, once again.” the tweet read.

“Before now, there had been calls for presidential candidates, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi to work together in the coming election.

Kwankwaso and Obi were chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), until earlier in the year when they dumped the party for PDP and LP.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .