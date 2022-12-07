From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has denied that it is aligning with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election.

NNPP Secretary of Board of Trustees Engr Buba Galadima was quoted to have said the party would form an alliance with the PDP to bolster the rank of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP standard bearer.

But the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, in a statement Wednesday said that Rabiu Kwankwaso was in the race to win.

He said: “NNPP notes with concern the story making the rounds and credited to the Secretary of Board of Trustees Engr. Buba Galadima that our great, party may go into alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election and state as follows:

“That there is no such arrangement on ground as our presidential candidate is in this race to win and provide purposeful leadership in line with our party programmes and manifesto. He is determined to go all the way due to his passion to serve Nigerians.

“As a mass movement, NNPP welcomes electoral alliances from like-minded political parties in our quest to rescue our great country but insists that any such arrangement must be the one that would see them joining us to deliver our presidential candidate Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso FNSE and never the other way round.

“That the said report is a figment of the imagination of those who engineered it and we see it as antics of mischief makers and propagandists due to the towering profile of our candidate after the series of town hall meetings held so far.

“The party roundly dismissed this mischievous report that has created unease amongst our teeming members and followers.”