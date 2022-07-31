From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Caleb Mutfwang, said the party is working tirelessly in unifying people in the state across all ethnic groups to take over power in 2023.

He noted that Plateau has been a home of PDP and the people are united to return the party to power to provide credible leadership that will enthrone massive development in the state.

Barr Mutfwang disclosed this on Saturday when people across the 17 Local Government Areas defiled heavy downpour to give him a rousing welcome at his home coming to Mangu Local Government Area since his emergence as the party standard bearer.

“I honestly feel very elated, there is nothing that is good as being accepted by your people and I see that my candidature has brought joy and excitement to the people of Mangu Local Government Area and Plateau people at large.

“I am glad to have been accompanied home a mammoth crowd of people are across the state to make my first journey home since I picked the PDP ticket, it is so gratifying.”

Mutfwang who left an indelible footprint as former Executive Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area said he had the opportunity of working closely with people at the grassroot and assured that every ethnic group would be given a sense of belonging if trusted with the mandate to lead the state as Governor in 2023.

“We had a seamless and mutually respectful relationship with the elders and by the grace of God if given another opportunity, we will continue to demonstrate respect for the traditional institution, we will continue to demonstrate respect to our elders and most especially, we will commit ourselves more than ever before to the service of the people.”

Mutfwang said further, “We are engaging critical stakeholders across the state to ensure that we get prepared ahead of the electioneering campaign, we are reconciling party members and making sure that we sensitize people so that when the campaigns start in earnest, we will go in as a united people.”

He encouraged the crowd to participate actively in the INEC voter’s registration and vote massively for PDP to reclaim and rebuild Plateau and Nigeria.

Mutfwang described the torrential rain downpour as a sign of God’s blessings that will usher victory during the 2023 polls.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon Josephine Piyo applauded women for coming out in their numbers to receive the PDP governorship candidate who has great consideration for women in the rebuilding of Plateau State.

She said Mutfwang would be gender friendly in providing leadership in Plateau if given the mandate, having cede the deputy governorship position to women and assured that women will play a key role in the government.

The PDP Zonal Vice Chairman, North Central, Hon Theophilus Dakas Shan described the turn-out as a victory in waiting and urged the people to vote for PDP from top to bottom.

He called on PDP members to work assiduously for the success of the party ahead of the 2023 election.

The state party chairman, Hon Chris Hassan, said the emergence of Caleb Mutfwang as the flag bearer of the party has strengthened its acceptability towards wining all elections in 2023.

He said the party has embarked on reconciliation with all those who contested the party’s primaries and lost with a view to going into the election as a united front.

The Chairman of Mangu Traditional Council, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da John Putmang, described the reception accorded to Mutfwang and the PDP stakeholders as a sign of good things to come in 2023.

He expressed gratitude to the Plateau people, particularly the PDP for trusting their son, Caleb Mutfwang with the PDP ticket to lead the party for the 2023 Governorship election.

Da Putmang admonished the party to run an issue-based campaign, devoid of a campaign of calumny, bitterness, rancour and uncultured behaviour to attract more followers, who will vote the party to power.

He said Plateau people will endorse the kind of change the state desire in 2023 and urged Mutfwang to be forthright, honest and sincere in dealing with all sections of the state.

President Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), Sir Joseph Gwankat expressed joy that the PDP picked Caleb Mutfwang as their candidate and urged him to run all-inclusive governance by carrying everyone along if voted into power in 2023.