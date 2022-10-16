From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The presidential flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2023 elections, Adewole Adebayo, has said that what Nigerians need is food on their tables because of poverty in the country.

This is just as he promised to remove Nigeria from poverty, saying the nation’s problems are man-made.

The presidential hopeful who stated this while addressing party supporters on Saturday in Kaduna described Nigeria as the richest, but poorest on the planet caused by those he termed as criminals.

He noted with dismay the collapse of factories and agro-industries which Kaduna was known for.

The SDP presidential flag bearer expressed worry over infrastructural decay, poor roads, health, education and unemployment among others, arising from poor management of resources including “sharing” instead of using them for development.

He also took a swipe at the county’s apex Bank, the CBN which he said was being run by a politician with alleged wrong policies resulting in among others, the depreciation of the Naira.

The SDP presidential candidate spoke against religious and ethnic politics which he observed could consume the nation.

Adebayo paid tribute to the nation’s founding fathers whose legacies could not be sustained by the present crops of politicians in the land.

“I wish to, at this juncture pay tribute to Nigeria’s founding fathers whose legacies could not be sustained by the present crops of politicians in the land.

“I am therefore calling on Nigerians to vote for SDP to avoid remaining in perpetual poverty so that we can change the narrative.”

Earlier, the Kaduna State Chairman of the party, Adamu Idris assured the teaming party supporters who thronged to the venue of the meeting, that SDP has a presidential candidate that could deliver.

The presidential candidate was in Kaduna on the invitation of Arewa House, a research and documentation centre and Arewa Consultative Forum in connection with the 2023 general elections.