By Joe Apu

A business tycoon and public Affairs commentator, Olabode Simon, has given reasons why the former minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Simon who is Amaechi’s look-alike in this interview, spoke on various issues including how he has been coping with confrontations on looking like the former Transport minister.

How long have you been following Rotimi Amaechi?

I had followed the minister for over a decade, long before he came into national prominence and I can tell you that his desire to run for the office of President of Nigeria is a welcome development.

From his time as Governor of Rivers State, the laudable projects he accomplished for his people, the Afam electricity project and many others to his current portfolio where he has transformed Nigeria’s railway system across the country, he has been outstanding.

Are you convinced that the minister can lead Nigeria?

Amaechi deserves the support of all. I believe we will benefit more as a nation from his experience and kind-heartedness if he becomes the President of Nigeria. Like it has been widely speculated, it is the turn of an Igbo man and Chibuike Ameachi is an Igbo man, agile and fit to run.

As a grassroots mobilizer, I am putting all my network of friends from Lagos to Ondo, Ekiti to Ibadan and in fact the entire Southwest in place for an elaborate campaign in support of Ameachi to be the next President of Nigeria.

I also want to encourage all distinguished APC delegates to vote him massively. There is so much that needs to be done to help him actualise the dream of being President. I personally believe that he can do it.

Simon confessed that he had taken interest in the minister from his days in Rivers State even before the talk about him having a striking resemblance with him.

Are you from Rivers State?

No. I am from Idanre in Ondo State. The town of the hills and hard-working people. I live in Lagos, my business is domiciled in Lagos.

As a grassroots politician, how grounded are you?

I am a community man. There’s no place I have lived, schooled or worked that I have not made a positive impact in the lives of my neighbours, friends and associates. From Apapa to Okoko, Satellite Town to Agege. From Idanre to Okitipupa, Ore to Akure and Owo, Ondo city and beyond, the network of friends I have built over the years is intact and to the glory of God, they listen when we talk.

Without being immodest, I am accepted anywhere I step my feet in the Southwest because I understand the language of the taxi driver and the market women, the barber and the carpenter.

I am a firm believer in the popular Helen Keller saying that, ‘alone, we can do so little; together, we can do so much. With the social connections and network of friends I have from the social Clubs and Associations I belong, to my place of work, we have started engaging people, and a lot of our people are ready to join the moving train or if you like, the moving railway.

Talking about Amaechi, how did you feel the first time you were told that you looked like him?

It was actually in Bornu Crescent, Apapa, where we were buying Amala, a man first said it. He whispered to his friend, I overheard them but continued eating my Amala; when we finished, one of them mustered courage by saying, guy you look like Amaechi, are you his brother, I said no.

I would blush initially, when it kept coming almost on a daily basis, I grew up on it.

I was in Ahoada last December; the people of Odiabidi showed me much love on the basis that I look like their former governor, Amaechi.

Some of my Igbo friends will come with their joke, saying oh boy, you look like Amaechi, you sure say your Mama no waka like this like that.

Have you ever met him?

Nope.

Talking politics, do you think your look alike can become Nigeria’s president?

Of course! You never say never. This man started as a unionist in school and because of his passion to touch lives, he started growing and spreading his goodwill. Today, we have him as a Minister, for him to clinch presidency is just a matter of time.

What are you willing to do to help him realise the dream?

As a grassroots mobilizer, I am putting all my network of friends from Lagos to Ondo, Ekiti to Ibadan, the entire Southwest in place for an elaborate campaign of “each friend reach a friend” in support of Chibuike Amaechi to be the next President of Nigeria.

What do you think he can bring to the table to effect the desired change in the country?

Having followed this man, I discovered he has penchant for achieving great things. From his time as Governor of Rivers State, the laudable projects he accomplished for his people, several bridges, Port Harcourt Port, Reconstruction of Port Harcourt International Airport and many others to his current port folio where he has transformed our railway system across the country. The Warri-Itakpe rail line they started in 1987, over 30 years ago, he came and successfully completed it.