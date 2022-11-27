From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Director, Media and Publicity, Presidential Support Committee (PSC) on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari, Dr Kailani Muhammad, has said that there are convincing reasons why the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party, Peter Obi and other contenders should step down for their rival of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 election.

Dr Kailani who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Network for election education, sensitisation and awareness, said an opinion polls conducted so far by some Non Governmental Organisations have indicated that Tinubu will emerge winner in the election.

He added that Tinubu will be in a better position to maintain and sustain the oil and gas exploration flag off recently in Bauchi and Gombe by President Buhari.

The Director of committee on Buhari’s achievements said for these and other more reasons, Atiku, Obi and other contenders should not waste their time and resources to contest, rather they should step down for APC presidential flag bearer.

Dr. Kailani spoke to Reporters at a press conference in Kaduna at the weekend.

“On the political scene, an opinion poll conducted by over 500 NGOS and CSOs shows that Senator Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos state and the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge winner of the 2023 presidential election hands down and by a wide margin.

“To avoid a waste of time and resources, we humbly advise other contenders, including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa and Mr Peter Obi to step down and join hands with him in our collective efforts to build a better future for Nigeria and her citizens.

“Our plea after this outstanding achievement is for the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Northern stakeholders to ensure that the incoming president, God’s willing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should step into the shoes of his predecessor and keep the tempo of this all important oil prospecting as well as develop other untapped mineral resources in the country”.

Speaking on President Buhari’s achievements especially in the oil sector, Dr. Kailani said, “This discussion is also meant to acquaint the Nigeria populace on efforts the PMB administration want to put on the table as legacies before it quits office in 2023.On the 22nd of November, 2022, President Buhari made yet another milestone in his commitment to promoting Industrialisation,and balanced economic growth to our citizens by commissioning the OPL 809 and 810 at Kolmani in Gombe, Gombe state for the drilling of crude oil.

“Recall that this Oil Prospecting Licenses were awarded to Shell and Chevron respectfully in the 1990s without commiserate results. In the same vein, former President Olusegun Obasanjo made an effort in 2005 to revive the Oil Blocks by re-awarding the two Oil Blocks to New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC). This initiative also failed as there was no significant outcome from that venture.

“But on one fateful morning, precisely, Saturday, the 2nd of February 2019, President Buhari landed at Kolmani River 11 well on the Upper Benue trough of the Gongola Basin and flagged- off the spud I of the wells. Barely eight months later, being the 10th of October, 2019 at about 18.02 hrs, one of reservoirs at Kolmani well 11 was perforated and at 21.20 hrs hydrocarbon gushed out!! This is a hallmark of a goal- getter and achiever. This is a legacy that will live beyond this generation and forever. We cannot deny President Muhammadu this legacy.

“What we have now is that, one of the wells at Kolmani in the Upper Benue trough has a reservoir of 1 billion barrels of crude oil, while the other has a reservoir of 500 million cubic feet of gas. These oil blocks which traverse Bauchi and Gombe states will be developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development Commission (NNDC) and the NNPC Limited.

“The integrated development of OPLs 809 and 810 in the Gongola Basin, in the Upper Benue trough extends about 1,000 km from the Bight of Benin to Lake Chad.This is a national economic breakthrough. One begins to wonder how some people are saying that the pipeline to Gombe is a scheme to take crude oil from the Southern part of the country to the North.

“I have said it severally and I will say it yet again; our so called elites have always been leaning towards heating up the polity in order to achieve selfish ends. We are happy that President Buhari has broken the jinx of Oil and Gas economy politics by dragging the net around the country in his efforts to beef up the nation’s treasury trajectory.

“The oil and gas discovered and being in Gombe and Bauchi cannot be consumed by the indigenes of the two states alone, but it is for the benefit of the entire nation. Apart from the Gombe and Bauchi discovery, there are other locations in the Northern part of the country with large deposits of hydrocarbon. All these deposits will generally impact on the Nigerian economy.

“Nigeria to earn N32tr from new oil wells. NNPC to build refinery, power plant, industrial hub While expert firms operate the oil and gas midstream assets on their behalf, the partners will construct, operate and maintain a condensate refinery that could refine a minimum of 50,000 barrels per stream day (bpsd).When realized, Kolmani Refinery would join Kaduna Refinery in the North and bridge the oil supply. Currently, Nigeria has 450,000bpsd refining capacity comprising the Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt refineries.

“The 650,000bpsd Dangote Refinery is also coming on board in Lagos thereby making three large-scale refineries in the South and one in the North.The oil find in the north is coming at a time when crude oil production in the south has dropped to about 1.2 million barrels per day mainly due to oil theft and vandalism.

“Oil production in the north could be a backup to shore up revenue for Nigeria as it witnesses a huge budget deficit so far.

“We appeal to President Buhari to ensure that explorations in these new locations begin before he exits office in 2023. We hope that the discovery of these oil deposits in the North will put an end to the much touted and misplaced propaganda that the North is dependent on the South for sustenance because of its oil deposits.

“What the generality of Nigerians want is; the diversification of the economy by the state governors who wait in overseas locations only to come back to Nigeria when the free money from the Federation account is ready for collection”.

On President Buhari’s achievement on road transportation, Dr. Kailani noted, “Apart from the thousands of kilometers of roads constructed across the nation, President Buhari has partially opened up the 2ND Niger Bridge to allow for hitch –free flow of traffic in the South East. The 2nd Niger Bridge has been in the pipeline for ages now. With this partial opening, those wishing to travel to the Eastern part of Nigeria during the Yelutide period will experience a new dawn, devoid of the normal stress.

“The President has also assured that he will commission the bridge before he leaves office 2023. This will enhance the free movement of human traffic, boost commercial activities, create job opportunities and stimulate host community economic activities.”