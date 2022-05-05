By Sunday Ani

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Ike Onuh has given reasons why Chief Chijioke Edoga should succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. The media entrepreneur who is also into Real Estate in this interview spoke on various issues including why power should go to Isi-Uzo local government of Enugu East Senatorial zone.

What is your assessment of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration?

My assessment of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration is short and simple; he has done well even though there are rooms for improvement. He has done well particularly in rural infrastructural development. You could see his achievements in roads constructions and rehabilitations and also in the facelifts of schools and establishments of new ones. Same as in health care etc. He has also done well in maintaining and managing security. Lives and properties are more secure in Enugu State than any other state in the entire south East. He has also been able to prudently manage the scarce and inflation-afflicted resources available to the state. He has maintained his promise on assumption of office that he will develop Nsukka and make it attain its enviable University town status. Even his critics believe that Nsukka is better today than it used to be.

Do you think PDP will retain Enugu State in 2023?

PDP is sure to retain power in Enugu State in 2023 for obvious reasons; PDP is not just a party in the state but a movement; PDP is more like a social club that is deeply rooted in the conscious and subconscious mind of the people of Enugu State. Its popularity is second to none. PDP has a tradition of loyalty to party before anything else; members of the party believe in the party’s directives; it’s a tradition and nothing will change that. The governor is usually regarded as the father of the state and gives directions. Since Governor Ugwuanyi emerged in 2015, he has been running an all-inclusive government and people are waiting for his direction ahead of 2023.

What is your view on power rotation in Enugu State?

My view on power rotation is clear; it has helped to balance power in Enugu State since the return of democracy in 1999 and it has come to stay for equity, fairness and justice. The understanding has also helped to douse tension in the polity. Power rotation has given hope to the minority in the power equation. Rotation of political power in Enugu State has helped and will continue to help us maintain and manage the polity without rancour and acrimony. It’s a sure way to peace and tranquility in the state. No right thinking person would like to change a system that has made transition of power seamless in the state. The Enugu zoning arrangement is worthy of emulation and thank God that the governors before Ugwuanyi thought it wise for the good of the people. As a governor who is regarded as an ambassador of peace, I am not in any doubt that Gburugburu will keep to the zoning arrangement.

Some stakeholders including former Governor Nwobodo are calling for the micro•zoning of the governorship ticket to Enugu East LG while some are also saying it should be zoned to Isi Uzo, a local government that is perceived to have suffered exclusion in the scheme of things in Enugu East Senatorial zone. What is your position on that?

I can’t agree less with the micro zoning of the governorship ticket to Enugu East senatorial zone and Isi-Uzo LG in particular; why did I say that? The need for minority participation in the affairs of governance can’t be over emphasized; Isi- Uzo is part of Enugu State that has suffered exclusion in the scheme of things in Enugu East senatorial zone. Beyond that, Isi Uzo is part and parcel of the zone since the creation of Enugu State and Enugu East Senatorial zone in particular irrespective of what ever sentiments that rent the airwaves these days, hence, it’s a fundamental right of theirs to be part of the leadership value chain even at the governorship level. Above all, Isi Uzo parades very remarkable human capacity to provide leadership at the governorship level more than whoever Enugu East LG will bring to the table for such demanding position, moreso, when there is enormous amount of work to be done in the state in the next dispensation. Isi Uzo should be the destination of the Peoples Democratic Party for it’s governorship candidate for the 2023 polls in Enugu State. I will advise other political parties also to zone their governorship candidates to Isi Uzor to stand any chance in the election. For me personally, none of the aspirants I have seen so far i.e. better than Hon Chijioke Edoga. He is calm, focused and well experienced. In addition, he has worked closely with Governor Ugwuanyi and will ensure continuity of his projects. If you know Edoga, he is somebody that will be fair to all. Enugu people will not regret it if they vote for Hon Edoga.

Ahead of the election, what would be your advice to Governor Ugwuanyi on the emerging politics of his successor in 2023?

My advice to his Excellency is that he should stick to the accord or understanding of the zoning principles in Enugu State. The governor should also endeavour to play the role of an umpire who creates the enabling grounds for Enugu East people and leadership to project the candidate of their choice for the governorship position with emphasis on protecting the minority in their fold for equity, fairness and Justice. He must not fail to protect the minority because, that is part of his duty as the leader of all.