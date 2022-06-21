From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A member of House of Representatives, Shina Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/ Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, has explained why he dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Accord, describing the party as the first to rise to redressing purported marginalisation of 10 local government areas of Oke-Ogun zone in the scheme of things in the state.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday via a statement he shared on his verified social media platforms, when he named Accord as his new political party. The statement was made available to journalists by the Press Secretary, Office of Honourable Shina Peller, Mr. Kola Popoola.

According to him, he also formally informed the leadership of the House of Representatives about the development.

Peller had renounced his membership of APC and explained that his decision was due to the alleged undemocratic actions of some gladiators within Oyo State APC, who, according to him, are determined to take the youth and majority for granted.

Peller, who explained why he settled for Accord, said there were numerous options, but Accord showed an unwavering commitment to the yearnings of the people of Oke Ogun, being the first party in the state to zone Oyo North senatorial ticket to the region.

His words: “Earlier today on the floor of the House of Representatives, I announced my defection from the All Progressives Congress to Accord party. After my exit from the APC, we engaged other political parties, we had numerous options, but we opted for Accord for very peculiar reasons.

“Accord party happens to be the first party in Oyo State to zone Oyo North senatorial ticket to Oke Ogun, considering that Ogbomosho Zone had done two terms. The party has shown an unwavering commitment to the yearnings of the people of Oke-Ogun. It has given us hope and a sense of belonging. In Oyo State, the Accord party is a force to reckon with, it’s internal democracy mechanism is intact, a component lacking in other parties.

“Accord party is also strategic as it concerns balloting. On the ballot paper, Accord comes first before the two major parties. With Accord as our party, voting sensitization becomes easier for us to do.

“Today, I would like to inform the general public that I am now with Accord party. The logo of the Accord constantly reminds me and other well meaning Nigerians of their civic responsibility – to vote for credible leaders. In Oke-Ogun, Oyo North Senatorial District and Oyo State at large, Accord party is our strength, it’s logo is our thumb – it’s our power and we shall make it count.”