Former Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS) and Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Nde David Paradang, in this interview, spoke on his desire to be governor of Plateau State in 2023.

He said the current governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has failed woefully in the course of his duties, saying that pensioners have not received their pension in the last one year or more. He spoke on various issues in this interview.

Many people in plateau State are wondering about the political background of Nde David Paradang to contest for the governorship seat; what is your response to that?

Thank you very much for that question but I don’t think this question should arise in the first place because in 2019, I contested and won the senatorial ticket of the PDP for Plateau Central senatorial zone of the state. And of course, everybody knew what happened in that election where I won four out of five local governments that made up the zone and they said I lost.

And so it is a natural progression and by my own political calculation in plateau State, the governorship seat is supposed to come to the Central senatorial zone now where I come from and I know by the grace of God, victory is assured.

And so it is not a wonder or a surprise at all that I am going for the governorship seat in 2023.

And you know I have had a very good experience in the system because in 2019, I won my party primary and during the main election in 2019, I won the election in four out off five local governments that made up the senatorial zone; so naturally, I should go for it, I mean the governorship seat this time around.

So why are you running for the governorship seat of Plateau State?

First and foremost, I am running for the governorship seat to restore the pride of place among the comity of states in the country that Plateau State is known for.

Therefore, I have a lot to offer the good people of Plateau State if I am elected the governor come 2023 by the grace of God.

So, I am running to rebuild the vision of Plateau State that have been brought down so low by the bad APC government under the leadership of Simon Lalong’s reign.

I am talking about Plateau that is inclusive and that places a lot of premium on security of our people, and our people will live together harmoniously; a Plateau State that is the food basket of the nation and the entertainment and tourism hub center of the country will be my starting point and vision if I am elected the governor. I have a vision and my mission will be to rebuild and restore the pride of place and the glory Plateau has lost because of the bad governance of the APC-led government in the state.

Insecurity has been a major problem in Plateau State. How will you handle the security problems that have been facing the state especially during this administration?

The security problem facing Plateau State is a major issue in the state because you know there are immediate and long time causes of the security issue in the state.

You know there are things you need the support of the government to survive it. But the security issue is what everybody should be involved to solve the issue once and for all.

Everybody in Plateau State should be involved to solve the problem because in fact it will be my starting point if I am elected the governor come 2023.

So what are you going to do differently about the security problem if you are elected the governor of Plateau State?

The security problems or issue facing the state will witness a different approach and dimensions from all stakeholders to battle the menace. It will be a bottom and all-inclusive approach that you will not find the governor wanting by not doing the proper political will when called upon.

As a governor, I will make sure that the relationship with security agencies and the locals is well taken care off in such a way that intelligence report will be addressed and taken care of before any crisis will arise.

I think it will be a different direction of security management and everybody will be involved.

What should be the expectation of Plateau people if you are elected the governor come 2023?

They should except Plateau State to be the best in the country; a state where citizens will be free and move freely to look for their daily bread and do their legitimate business without fear or favour; Plateau State that will be secured, move for excellence in every aspect of life endeavours, a state that will develop infrastructure, provide employment and that will provide space for peaceful co – existence and everybody will be inclusive in the running of the affairs of the state.

And I think by the time the PDP comes into power under my government in 2023, you will see a different Plateau State with the face of hope and peace.

The battle for the governorship seat of Plateau State for 2023 has been narrowed down between you and Patrick Dakum of the APC. What will be your strategy to defeat such a likeable personality and grassroots politician?

Patrick Dakum is a well known friend; we have known ourselves for so many years and I know he is not a political pushover.

In fact, the governor, Lalong has made things very difficult for him and very easy for me and the PDP because there is nobody in Plateau State who wants to hear the name of APC again.

It is very unfortunate that Patrick Dakum came out at a very wrong time in his political life and politically. The governor has made things very difficult and bad for his party, the APC and its aspirants that people in the state don’t want to hear the name APC again in plateau State.

So, we will have a free ride to win the forthcoming general election in plateau State and I will extend my hand of fellowship to him so that we will work together for the development of the state and for the good of the people.

Finally, how will you rate the performance of the governor in the last seven years of his administration?

I think it is better you come to plateau and see things for yourself and see what is happening because it is a reflection of what is happening all over the country and people are crying all over the place because of bad governance. And is it security or job creation for people; nothing at all.

He claims to be alert but for months now, nobody has seen any alert, so in every area of our people’s life, things are going very bad because there is no fertilizer to farm.

And parents cannot pay their children’s school fees any more; in fact, the verdict in Plateau State by the people is that the Lalong government and his group have failed woefully.

There is nothing on ground to show that Lalong and his APC government has touched the lives of the people to reduce pains and suffering among the populace in Plateau. He has done nothing to show that his government has sympathy for the common man.

Which alert are you talking about?

You know they used to call him alert before but for the past one year or more now, pensioners have not received their pension or been paid a kobo as people who serve the state before. Also, workers of the state civil service have not been paid for the past two months . The alert is no more there again, so I don’t know what is happening to all the money the state is receiving as Federal allocation monthly.