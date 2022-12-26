From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The State Assembly candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA), in Benue State, Mr Levi Orhii, has enumerated reasons why he is willing to represent the people of Makurdi South come 2023.

Orhii, in a chat with our correspondent in Makurdi, said he believes in service to humanity and that he is in the race to offer quality representation to the people.

Orhii, who is contesting Makurdi South State Constituency in the 2023 general elections said, “I am a servant and I believe in service to humanity. I wish to bring quality representation to the people.

“I believe that young people are human capital in society, therefore they should develop resourcefully for a better now and tomorrow.”

He also pointed out that since Makurdi south has more tribes and settlers from all over Nigeria, he would want to come on board so to give all sense of belonging.

“I wish to create enabling environment for businesses to strive since most of the populace are business people. Since Benue State is a virgin land for opportunities and resources untapped, it is my desire to lead the way for the people of Makurdi South to tape.”

He stated that Benue State is not just the food basket but also a basket of talents that can even be exported saying he would ensure the talents in Makurdi south are harnessed and developed.

Orhii who stated the need for quality education, and the upgrade of health and school facilities especially in public schools, pledged to sponsor bills that would create enabling environment for the development of his constituency and the state in general.