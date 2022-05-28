By Chinelo Obogo and Ndubuisi Orji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has withdrawn from the presidential contest which is taking place on Saturday, May 28, in Abuja.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, the economist said that after wide consultations, he decided to withdraw from the contest which he said has been ‘obscenely monetised.’

Hayatu-Deen who had previously served as a member of the Vision 2010 committee and as Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Buhari administration Transition Committee in 2015 said in a recent interview on TVC News Journalists’ Hangout, that it is a miracle Nigeria is still standing. He pointed out that Nigeria needs a strong leader that is fully knowledgeable and can maximise the potential of Nigerians.

In his statement, he said that it is regrettable that the political system has proved to be acrimonious, corrupt and self serving.

He said he joined the contest as a democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent.

He also revealed that they endeavoured to forge a consensus which he said would have facilitated a seamless emergence of a candidate but that unfortunately, it could not be achieved.

“I have been a keen observer of Nigerian politics for so many decades but have not had the opportunity to actively participate in politics due to my engagements in managing critical public and private institutions, among others.

“I have observed with great concern and sorrow, the recent rapid deterioration of all aspects of our national life characterised by increasing poverty, religious intolerance, banditary and kidnapping, monumental oil theft, corruption, management of national assets, communual and religious strifes and near collapse of public services and public institutions.

“During my recent nationwide trips, i came face to face with angry and hungry youths, children, boys and girls abandoned by their states who ought to provide them with education and vocational training. These had become the recruiting grounds of criminals, religious and political extremists.

“I planned to ensure that the great potential that had become the hallmark of Nigeria’s development paradigm, should be actualised during our presidency. We planned to make Nigeria the continental economic powerhouse which would guarantee high quality of life to the vast majority of our citizens.

“I planned to provide peace by ending the insurgency of all types occasioned by the absence of a robust and coherent plan and lack of engagements with those involved and by improving the capacity the capacity of our intelligence services, the armed forces, the police and paramilitary services.

“I planned to put a final stop to the incessant closure of our universities and other public institutions due to strikes. As we speak, another round of stikes is going on and nobody knows when our universities will be opened.

It is because of the foregoing that i found it morally compelling to introduce myself into the political space in order to provide tangible solutions to these problems. I was driven by compassion and commitment to the cause of salvaging our country which is on the verge of collapse.

“My exposure locally and internationally and contributions to the nation’s economic and political well being, positioned me to take up the challenges facing our dear nation and the courage to participate in this grueling exercise which most of our elites have shunned away from. Regrettably, the political system has proved to be acrimonious, corrupt and self serving.

‘For the past three months, i had the privilege of intensively interacting with Nigerians from all walks of life. This reinforces my resolve that Nigeria must be saved, otherwise our future is doomed.

“I joined the contest as a democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent. We have endeavoured to forge a consensus which would have facilitated a seamless emergence of a candidate which unfortunately could not be achieved.

“I wish to reiterate that i didn’t join politics to contest for the presidency because of political gains and inordinate ambition but in order to serve our country.

It is therefore based on personal principles and with great humility that I have decided after wide consultations to withdraw from this contest which has been obscenely monetised.

“I wish to thank all my supporters, especially those from my state, well wishers, friends, family, the extra ordinary hardworking young men and women of our campaign organisation, the leadership and members for their tremendous support which enabled us to contribute within this short period towards changing the character and direction to the Nigerian political landscape.

“Finally, as a very loyal party member and believer in the democratic process, I will continue to avail myself my teeming supporters at all times to ensure victory for our great party,” he said.

