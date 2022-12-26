From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A federal lawmaker, Shina Peller, representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, has urged Nigerian youth, that represents 70 per cent of the country’s population to identify candidates that are problem solvers across political parties and vote for the best among them for the progress of the nation.

He gave the advice during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the Shina Peller Mega Empowerment programme, held at Technical College, Oluwole, Iseyin, Oyo State, where he empowered about 2,000 constituents

The items, included cars, tricycles, motorcycles, gas cylinders, farm sprayers, deep freezers, grinding machines, standing fans, sewing machines, electric kettles, electric cooking stoves, pressing irons, hair dryers, generating set and vulcanizing machines, for the 13 local government areas that make up the Oyo North senatorial district.

Peller, who is the Ayedero of Yorubaland, and the 2023 Accord candidate for Oyo North senatorial district, enjoined Nigerians should support candidates that have the capacity and capability to record electoral victory during the next year’s general elections.

He pointed out that the youth must recognise the fact that they form 70 per cent of the population and they must leverage on their strength to contribute their quota in the building of strong institutions for Nigeria.

According to him, “What Nigeria needs at a time like this is a system, not a messiah. A system is a combination of people working together. So, I urge the youths to vote for problem solvers, persons who have shown capacity and capability.”

Peller, who is the Aare Gbobaniyi of Iseyinland, noted that 40 million Nigerian youth are students. He advised them to believe in themselves, as well as convince and persuade their family members, friends and associates to vote for a secured future for the country by queuing behind problem solvers.

He stated that the empowerment programme was organised to say thank you to his constituents for standing by him. He added that in less than four years since he became a federal lawmaker, he has placed 30 persons on scholarship, including the children of Iseyin people that died during a shooting spree by a federal security agency on Eid-el-Fitr day celebration sometime ago.

He also mentioned the construction of a block of classrooms at Otu and Iseyin, the donation of ambulances and other vital medical equipment to health centres across his constituency, the donation of computers to security agencies in Iwajowa for data collection and identification purposes towards addressing security challenges, and that two among players that participated in the recent Peller Unity Cup are currently with the Nigeria Under-20 team, known as the Flying Eagles.

The Chairman of Accord in Ogbomoso North Local Government, Alhaji Yekini Garuba, appealed to voters in the 10 local government areas of Oke-Ogun, and three local government areas of Ogbomoso, to support Peller’s candidature, saying: “If we follow the law of natural justice, it is the turn of Oke-Ogun to produce the senator for Oyo North senatorial district.

“Oke-Ogun has 10 local governments and Ogbomoso has three local governments in this senatorial district. In the past eight years or thereabouts, the Oke-Ogun has supported Ogbomoso, in spite of the fact that the zone has the highest number of votes. So, it is the turn of Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso is ready to support Hon Shina Peller. Though Shina Peller hails from Oke-Ogun, he is also our son in Ogbomoso. He is a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso. He was told the same thing that he is our son when he visited the palace of Soun of Ogbomosoland.”

A friend of Peller, Sultan Abubakar, who travelled from Yobe State to Iseyin to attend the mega empowerment programme, appealed to the people of Oyo North senatorial district to support Shina Peller to electoral victory.