From John Adams, Minna

With less than one month to the May 29 presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State governor and presidential aspirant of the party Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has said he will embrace the consensus candidate for the party being proposed by some members of the party if it is done based on equity, fairness and justice.

The presidential aspirant said he believed those pushing for a consensus candidate are not sincere, adding that ‘if it is based on equity fairness and justice I will accept it and support whoever emerges to ensure the party wins the general election.’

Wike who was at the Niger State PDP secretariat to canvass for the support of the 98 delegates from the state in the May 29th presidential primary as one of the party presidential flag-bearers said: ‘I will agree on consensus if it is based on equity, justice and fairness because as it is, those who are talking about consensus are not sincere because there is nothing like consensus in our party constitution”

He nevertheless pointed out that ‘I have made myself available to run for the president of the federal republic of Nigeria under the PDP. I have been a member of PDP since 1998, I have never left this party and I will not leave this party, no matter what anyone will do.

‘Whoever emerges as the flagbearer, I will do whatever I can to ensure that the PDP wins the election,’ he said.

Wike however maintained that Nigeria at this point in time needs a courageous and fearless leader, ‘someone who will say this is white and this is black, someone who is straightforward and committed to one Nigeria, not a sectional leader.’

He urged the PDP members in the state not to be swayed by religious, sectional sentiments such as hunger, Insecurity does not know religion or tribe.

He urged the delegates to give him their mandate in other for him to make Nigeria right again.

‘Don’t let anyone come and deceive you. We are tired of lies. I will do what I did in Rivers State in Nigeria. I am here to match the APC in whatever they bring. If you give me the ticket, APC should start packing because they know it is over for them.

‘I will be the president for the poor and I will be a man who keeps his word. Rivers State is a testimony to what I can do to transform Nigeria,’ he declared.

The Niger state PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji said that the PDP Presidential Primary will be a make or mar election, adding that every member who loves PDP must strive to do what is right.

He stated the need for the party to change its reward system whereby those who are loyal are rewarded while those who are disloyal are punished.

Beji said that the PDP members will not be deceived anymore, stressing that “it is only those who will do the right thing that would get their support”.

He commended Governor Wike for immense contributions to the peace and stability of the party in the state, saying that ‘the state PDP will not forget you in a hurry, you stood for the truth, you were with us when we need you and one good turns deserves another.’