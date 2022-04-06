From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike on Wednesday had a closed meeting with some presidential candidates jostling for the ticket on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Those at the closed-door meeting on Wednesday that was held at the Government House in Port Harcourt were the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; the former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, and the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Governor Wike, who spoke to reporters after the meeting, said their interest was to ensure that there is unity in the party.

He also expressed their interest in making Nigerians happy by developing a formidable strategy that would enable the PDP coast to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

‘Our interest is the unity of the party. Our interest is to make Nigerians happy by making sure that by 2023, PDP takes over the reins of government because Nigerians are patiently waiting.

‘And I can assure you that we are going to work as a team to make Nigerians happy,’ the Rivers governor stated.

The leader of the delegation, Senator Saraki, said their discussion was on identifying the best available way in ensuring that there is unity within the party and among the various presidential aspirants.

According to him, they were aware that Nigerians now look up to the PDP as the only option that would provide the needed direction for the country.

‘We are here to have a discussion and we just finished talking about how the best way for us to reunite our party, bring unity among all those who are aspiring to lead this country under PDP,’ Saraki stated.

‘We all realise the importance of this and PDP is the only option ready to redirect this country in the right direction and bring progress and provide a better future for our people.

‘We have been to some of the other states and today, we are here with the governor of Rivers State, a key stakeholder of this party to discuss frankly.

‘He has given us his views and made some suggestions and we will continue to work with that as we move away from here. But, the key thing is unity, the key thing is to put the country first and put the party first,’ Saraki stated.