From John Adams, Minna

As various aspirants and political interest groups continue their nationwide consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful and River State Governor Nyesom Wike on Monday led three other of his colleagues to Minna, the state capital, where they had a closed-door meeting with two former military heads of state, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The meeting which lasted just an hour took place at the residence of General Babangida with governors of Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu, Oyo, Sheyi Makinde and Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi in attendance.

Also in the meeting were former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Sasuwan, Senator Kasim Imam, Senator Suleiman Nafsir and former Senator Lekenwo from River State.

Governor Wike and his group had on arrival in Minna, drove straight to the residence of General Abdulsalami from where he (Abdulsalami) led them to General Babangida’s residence.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the meeting, Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was mandated to speak on behalf of the group, said they were in Minna as part of the nationwide consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He however did not say whether the consultation was for the presidential ambition of his counterpart, River State, Nyesom Wike who had earlier declared his intention to run for the presidency come 2023.

According to him, ‘I have come with my colleagues, the governors of Enugu, Oyo, River and some members of the National Assembly to consult with the former Head of State and President and discuss national issues and the problems affecting our country.

‘We commended him for his support for the unity of this country and the discussions went very well and we will take it from there.’

When asked about the response of Babangida to their visit, Ikpeazu said that the former military President expressed concern and his expectation for the younger generation to take up the baton of leadership and rescue Nigeria.