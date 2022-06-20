From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commissioner for Information in Delta State Charles Aniagwu insisted on Monday that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other critical leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would not leave the party.

Aniagwu said Governor Wike and other seemingly aggrieved leaders are strong party men who would not hesitate to contribute to the success of PDP in next year’s elections.

The commissioner who spoke at a press conference in Asaba, said the party has stepped up efforts to reconcile aggrieved leaders and members following the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku.

“When 10, 20 people are contesting an election, they have different supporters and followers. You don’t lose and your supporters begin to rejoice.

“You are first of all pained by the fact that what they thought they would bring on board is not achievable.

“But what we proceed to do as people who understand politics is that you begin reconciliation to tell them that yes you did not get this position but there is this other one that you can perform.

“I can bet that those who did not win today, are very strong members of the party, they would come in to contribute because they are party men, and they know that it is only one person that would emerge even while they were contesting.

“Being party men, particularly Wike, has made it very clear that he is a very strong party man, and we respect him for that.

“We are confident that Wike will play very critical role to support the success of the PDP.

“Don’t also forget that these people you are talking about have their National Assembly, House of Assembly and governorship candidates which we refer to as down ballot as members of the PDP.

“They will campaign for them even as they will also campaign for the presidential candidate.

“For now you don’t win and assume that the other person will just begin to clap for you immediately.

“It also behoves on those who have won to begin to manage the disappointment of those who did not win, and bring them on board because they are all needed to be able to face the opposition.

“I can assure you that the party has began that process already of having to meet and reach out,” he stated.

Aniagwu urged the Deputy Senate President and All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege to concentrate on his ambition rather than labelling Okowa a traitor for emerging as the vice presidential candidate of the PDP.

