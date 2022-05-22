From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Kaduna based lawyer, Yahaya Washiri has won the primaries election under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Federal House of Representatives, Chikun/Kajuru Constituency, Kaduna State.

Washiri won the election unopposed under the watchful eyes of the State PRO of NNPP, Col AB Gora (retd), INEC officials, security operatives as well as all the wards delegates.

Addressing his supporters shortly after the election, Washiri whose campaign slogan is “The Rescuer”, said he was inspired by God to seek office.

He said if he eventually becomes the Representative of the people at the green chamber, he would ensure equity and justice for his people.

The NNPP Reps member candidate also said that he would restore security in the constituency.

He promised to empower women and provide employment for the youths in Chikun/Kajuru constituency.

“I will do everything possible if elected at the general elections for women to be empowered politically and economically and for the youth to be gainfully employed in Chikun/Kajuru constituency”. Washiri said.

The primary election was organized by the New Nigerian People’s Party at the weekend in Gbagyi Villa of Chikun LGA.

