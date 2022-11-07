Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of the 2023 general election, traditional rulers of Yewaland in Ogun West Senatorial District, have declared their readiness to support the reelection bid of the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The monarchs under the aegis of Yewa Traditional Council made this declaration at the end of the council meeting, held on Sunday evening in Ilaro, Yewa-South local government area of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle explained that the royal fathers decided to back Abiodun for second term against an indigene of the district was informed by the tremendous infrastructural projects embarked upon by his administration.

The monarch called on the entire people of Yewaland to support the governor so as to complete all the ongoing projects in the region.

“We are 100 per cent in support of your second term. We are behind you. By God’s grace we shall rejoice with you when you are returned.

“We know you will do more for us when you come back. We will be with you till 2027 when for the first time we will have our own as your successor.

“Your Excellency, you have the support of all of us. We have challenges with infrastructural development, especially road, but there has been a tremendous change in our infrastructure since this administration came onboard. These changes are visible.

“Our governor is talk-and-do. The governor had lived up to our expectations in Yewaland. We have trust in him and we believe he will never disappoint us”, Oba Olugbenle stated.

Stressing on the long term governorship ambition of the Ogun West senatorial district, the monarch said it has been resolved among all the traditional rulers in the Yewaland to produce candidate in 2027 hopeful of support of the incumbent governor.

“By the grace of God in 2027, our son will be the next governor of Ogun state. But now, let us all work for the governor to win his second term ticket and then work for our son to emerge in 2027.

“Our son will also do two terms by the grace of God”. The Olu of Ilaro submitted.