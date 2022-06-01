By Henry Uche

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a civil society group, Yiaga Africa supported by UK aid, has organized a 4-day Community Organizing Training Program for 40 carefully selected Nigerian youths, aimed at equipping them with the requisite political organizing and advocacy skills, needed to engage political party officials and increase active participation of youths in politics, across the country.

Adopted from the Leadership, Organizing and Action curriculum of Harvard Kennedy School of Government, the program which was earlier held in Sokoto State, is also expected to build participants’ capacity to actively lead civil society & political campaigns, including youth political participation and media advocacy.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Addressing participants in Lagos, a board member of the group/ facilitator of the training, Mr. Ezenwa Nwagwu, charged them and by extension, Nigerian youths, to abhor intellectual laziness and engage in activities that would benefit their communities, which he basically identified as community by: birth (nativity), residence, work and affection.

Describing real democracy as one’s level of relevance to these communities, Ezenwa urged Nigerian youths to kill what he described as ‘the regime of excuses’ and start applying the ‘We Advocacy’ in pursing what they know can benefit the society.

He wondered why youths do not consider it worthy to ask for a copy of their local government’s budget and verify whether or not, projects approved were implemented as specified, explaining that charity must begin at home.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Observing that the template for governing the country has not changed for over three decades, the speaker noted that it was time for a paradigm shift, whereby youths should not relax, expecting dividends of democracy in a platter, but should apply their individual and collective efforts towards transforming the country into a real democratic nation, where there is leader – citizen relationship and not the present master – subject relationship.

He said, “We need a paradigm shift for young people who have a sense of entitlement, who believe that things should be brought to them in a platter of gold, who build cult around themselves, rather than doing something that will impact the society,”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He explained that the work of impacting the society does not have to be on big things but on very little things done in favour of our communities. The facilitator described the constitution as a book every Nigerian must obtain and study to enable a clear understanding of their rights and responsibilities, pointing out that such knowledge would enable actions capable of bringing the desired change in the country.

In her discussions which reflected on Community Organizing Institute, a director at Yiaga Africa / facilitator of the program, Cynthia Mbamalu, educated participants on the need for a clear understanding of their identities, positions and responsibilities in any group they belong and the society, adding that knowing one’s value enables one maintain good reputation.

Her words: “If you know who you are, you cannot allow a bad system to change you, rather, you would leave the system or group,” She charged participants not to engage in praise singing and to always remember that one’s loyalty should be to the country and not any individual.

Describing vote casting as the most effective tool for protest against bad governance, the director urged every Nigerian, especially youths to register, obtain their voters card and vote for candidates of their choice. She explained the need for one to vote based on party agenda and not personality or wealth.

Mbamalu revealed that youth voting rate in the 2019 general elections was 28%, and frowned at the situation, stressing that refusal to vote in elections was tantamount to stupidity.

She added that the training was part of the group’s on-going efforts towards advancing community organizing by building youths on the key principles of organizing community so they can go and mobilize adult to vote in the next general elections, adding that it will be extended to other parts of the country.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .