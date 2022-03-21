From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s presidential plebiscite, former Super Eagle Captain Joseph Yobo has unveiled a pressure group known as Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative for Good Governance, aimed at galvanising young people to scout and support a more credible and competent presidential candidate.

Yobo, who doubles as the group’s Chairman, Board of Trustees, explained that the candidate would emerge after wider consultations and endorsements from different ethnic groups.

He told reporters in Abuja that the decision became an expedient sequel to the monumental leadership failure which had led to a harsh economic reality and worsening insecurity.

He charged citizens to get their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) and elect credible Nigerians to deliver the country from the grip of poverty, unemployment, insecurity and infrastructural deficits.

‘We believe you lose your right to complain about your leaders or the state of the nation if you don’t vote. This is not the time to be complacent. Be a true Nigerian, be part of progress. We desire a nation that works for all,’ he declared.

‘A nation that rewards hard work and dignity. A nation where leaders elected are accountable to the people that elected them. We admit Nigeria is a work in progress.

‘As a nation, we have made some progress, but we want more, infact a lot more. If you look at the country currently, we are not where we should be.

‘It is against the background that I and some others of like minds have taken it upon ourselves to come together and speak out for the benefit of our country.

‘We want a new leader that will consolidate on the current good gains and move Nigeria forward.

‘We have agreed as an organisation despite anyone’s political leaning or affiliation, personal interest and sentiments, to be apolitical and not be affiliated to any Political party until we have identified a leader that is competent capable, competent, pragmatic, purpose-driven, and a true Nigerian.

‘This means that as an organisation, we will be consulting with all Nigerians irrespective of your social status. We will meet our leaders both political, traditional, religious and business leaders.

‘We will meet the traders, schoolboy and girls, taxi drivers. Everyone matters! 2023 elections are very crucial for the future of our country.

‘It is with this at the back of our mind that we have delved into the current situation to speak to all Nigerians and say that it is time we learnt to do things a new way.

‘We must move away from the politics of the past and do away with all the unconscious social and religious bias that tends to divide us all as a nation. It is time for us all to come together as a nation and embrace each other so that our country can be great.

‘We have had periods of struggles and difficulties in our history At this time of so much agitation in our world, we must come together and put our focus on the things that bind us.

‘We must know that our strength lies in our strong undivided unity as the nation Nigeria,’ Yobo stated.

On his part, Samaila Musa, who was tapped as the group’s National Coordinator, said he would ensure the emergence of a credible presidential candidate.

‘The Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative is the metamorphosis of the yearnings and aspirations of young generation Nigerians into an improved brand primarily concerned with mobilising and guiding the Nigerian public towards a credible process for the selection of leaders,’ he stated.

‘The Grassroots Mobilisation Initiative represents a movement by younger Nigerians committed to the task of rescuing Nigeria from the margins of inconsequence and collapse in the context of a global order which currently runs on the basis of values and practices that we need to understand, adapt to or create alternatives that suit our cultures, circumstances and interests.

‘The GMI represents a major step up in the activities of the youth as part of the mobilisation strategies to embark on a massive nationwide campaign for a general review of the current leadership selection process.

‘This, without doubt, is a necessary step, because if Nigerians today need to hear the truth, they should be told that its past and present leaders have lost the energy and some of the courage to take up serious national issues and confront challenges around security, corruption the economy and to manage the limitations imposed by our diversity, interestingly this has nothing to do with political parties but rather individuals.

‘With the strength of our members all across Nigeria, we will mobilise Nigerians to look beyond self-interest, sentiment, and even political persuasion this 2023 election.’