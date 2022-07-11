By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Yoruba people to rally around Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s run for president in the 2023 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu said there is a lot to benefit Nigerians, Nigeria and the Yoruba people if Tinubu becomes the next president in 2023.

The governor made the plea while speaking as the special guest of honour at the grand finale of the 2022 edition of Ojude -Oba Festival, held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State on Monday.

“Distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, let me use this opportunity to make this rallying call on all true sons and daughters of the Yoruba race and pronounce that in the unifying spirit of the Ojude Oba celebration, it is my firm hope and belief that the Yoruba race will unite as one behind the momentous candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a proud son of the race and one of the most formidable and experienced politicians to have ever emerged from Africa. Yoruba Lo’ kan! Asiwaju Lo’ kan!,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu was the third governor of Lagos State to participate in the annual festival which was last held in 2019, due to the COVD-19 pandemic, after Sir Micheal Otedola and Tinubu.

The festival by hosted by the Awujale of Ijebu and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona was graced by many dignitaries including the state governor and his deputy, Mr Dapo Abiodun, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, past governors of the state Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and Otunba Gbenga Daniel among others.