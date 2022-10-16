From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Rev Fr Greg Nbashi, the Priest in Charge of St Justina’s pastoral area Mayodasa in the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo has called on Christian faithfuls to match their prayers with actions if they want to experience any meaningful transformation in the country.

Nbashi, who gave the charge at a sermon on Sunday, said that while it was important for the church to pray for change, no difference will.be made if they do not take practical steps to effect change by going out and voting for credible candidates.

He said that as citizens of the country, believers were under obligation to actively participate in all the political processes that would eventually culminate in the election of leaders especially ahead of the new political dispensation coming in 2023.

Taking his reading from the Book of Exodus Chapter 17, and the Gospel of Luke Chapter 18, Nbashi insisted that the people must match prayers with actions and pray persistently, knowing that the battle is just as physical as it is spiritual.

“As children of light, we must understand that nothing works well without the fusing of prayers and actions. Anything you want in life can be achieved if only you are able to blend actions with prayers. The Israelites were able to defeat the Amaleks through the prayers of Moses and the efforts of Joshua and his troop on the ground. It takes the two to tango.

“It is also very important to note that prayer is not a seasonal thing. It has to be persistent and consistent. It is not enough that once we achieve a specific target, we go back to sleep till another challenge arises. Like Jesus urges us, we must pray without ceasing.

“Just like the poor widow in our Gospel this morning, when we are consistent in anything, we are bound to get results invariably. If the unjust judge could grant the widow her wish because of her persistence, you can rest assured that the good Lord will do even more for His children who sincerely call upon Him in faith and truth” Nbashi said.