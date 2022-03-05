From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese, Kaduna State, Bishop Julius Kundi, has said that the Southern Kaduna people have respect for Senator Shehu Sani, a Kaduna governorship aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because he stood with the people in times of sorrows, owing to banditry and killings in the region in recent past.

Bishop Kundi described Senator Sani as a friend and brother of the people for speaking against political marginalisation and socio-economic injustice meted on the region over the years by powers that be.

Senator Shehu Sani represented Kaduna Central Senatorial zone between 2015 and 2019, when he lost the senatorial seat to the current lawmaker, Senator Uba Sani.

The Clergy spoke when the former Senator paid him a homage at his official resident in Madakiya in Zango Kataf local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday.

“The Southern Kaduna region you’re visiting and fraternising with are people who value friendship and does not take that for granted, they reward friendship because they are friendly and they love peace.

“A Southern Kaduna man is a proud man, he doesn’t need to depend on anybody to survive, all he wants is to be at peace with everybody.

“The Southern Kaduna people are looking up to God and individuals who will actually speak for them because they’ve lost their joy, voice, happiness and everything, but the only thing that cannot be taken away from them is their faith in God, no matter what happened.

“The people you are sueing for their support are hurt and nobody seems to come out and sympathize with them and that has hurt them seriously.

“I hope that your new ideas will not take the anger of the people for granted. I am assuring you, whoever that will really help us out of this quagmire, we are ready to go with the person because the Church has always proven to stand with whoever that is just and honorable.” Bishop Kundi said.

Earlier, Senator Shehu Sani stated that, “I am here to pay homage to you and to seek for your spiritual backing because our State needs prayers more than any other State in Nigeria today.

“It is evident that the political class needs the backing of God and spiritual leaders to free the state and salvage the country from bad leadership.

“We are at a point in the history of our country where people are getting worried that the symptoms of a failing State is evident as the crises we face as a people.

“As we move forward to a new opportunity and a new platform for our people to elect a new set of leaders this time around it is not only vote that would deliver us but we also need prayers”.

