From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of young Nigerians under the auspices of #TakeBackNaija# Movement has promised the Peoples Democratic Party,(PDP), of ten million votes at the 2023 presidential election, should the opposition party give its Presidential ticket to former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi.

The national coordinator of the group Mr Ali Mohammad,who made this known in Yenagoa after an interactive session with youth groups and other stakeholders ahead of party primaries, pleaded with the PDP leadership to consider Peter Obi as the presidential flag bearer, considering the fact that what is at stake in 2023 is beyond party politics, but a case of rescuing Nigeria from imminent collapse .

Mohammad noted that Nigeria was in dire need of a competent leader who has proven track records of integrity in public office, after the current All Progressive Congress disastrous seven years that have seen the country crumbling in virtually every sector, including the oil and gas sector, where the nation’s economy revolves.

According to him #TakeBackNaija# Movement is already mobilizing young and qualified Nigerians across the nooks and cranny of the country to join the movement, as they have identified Obi, as the best presidential material in the party currently.

They therefore pleaded with the PDP to adopt him as their consensus candidate ahead of 2023, stressing that Obi has all what it takes to turn the tides of the country around for good based on his past record as the governor of Anambra State, and most importantly his vast knowledge on economic policy, good governance, and purposeful leadership, which is what the country is lacking at the moment.

The group also noted that PDP has a track record of ensuring equity and justice since her formation and as such, should use this golden opportunity to give the South- East (a sub nation of over 51million persons) the sense of belonging, having not had the opportunity to produce either a president or vice president since the return of democracy in 1999.

While pointing out that Peter Obi is the most popular candidate amongst the Nigerian youths, as well as the elites, it added that most importantly he is acceptable across the six geo political zones that are yearning for a credible, visionary and passionate leader, who will transform the fortunes of the country, once given the opportunity.

It decried that many Nigerians have lost confidence in all the aging and recycled politicians fielded by political parties which accounts for voter apathy from the youths.

This the group declared would change if Obi is on the ballot as the PDP flag bearer which would motivate youths across party lines to vote in the 2023 presidential election.