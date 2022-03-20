From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group under the aegis of Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele 2023 has called on the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele, to declare as a candidate for President of Nigeria in 2023.

The group while making the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, the Benue State capital at the weekend, expressed the assurance that with Emefiele in the saddle, the country would become better and great again.

Director-General of the Forum Malam Ibrahim Bature and its Spokesperson, Aliyu Sani, particularly recalled the various interventions of the CBN towards the development of the country, especially in the area of agriculture in Benue and the north at large.

‘Considering these GDP boosting interventions in Benue State and all other Northern States by CBN under the good leadership of Dr Godwin Emefiele, we the progressive Northern Nigerian Youth are begging Dr Godwin Emefiele to please as matter of urgency declare to run for President of Nigeria 2023,’ he stated.

‘Our leaders are in Makurdi today for this very important consultation meeting with very important Stakeholders and to also invite the Benue Youths to join us and call on Dr Godwin Emefiele to contest for President in 2023.

‘This call became necessary due to the fact that we want our economy, especially agriculture to be improved.’

The Forum commended the massive support the CBN under the leadership of Dr Emefiele had given to the agricultural sector, stressing that with Emefiele as president, Agriculture would become the main source of Nigeria’s revenue in order to shift attention away from crude oil.

‘Throughout the history of Nigeria, there has never been any time that investment was made into agriculture like the present time, under the watch of Dr Godwin Emefiele. And because 70% of the population is employed in the agricultural sector, economic growth will be almost impossible to achieve without developing the sector and that is the focus and target of Dr Godwin Emefiele.’

The Forum enjoined northerners and Nigerians, in general, to seize the opportunity of the CBN’s numerous interventions in Agriculture and use it Judiciously, saying “our future is green with Dr Emefiele.’

The group also called on the people of Benue State to join up in calling on Dr Emefiele to run for the position of president of the country stressing that Benue, as the food basket of the nation, has a lot to gain if he becomes president.

‘To the most respected stakeholders of Benue State, we are here to appeal to you, to put our voices together and call on Dr Godwin Emefiele to contest for president of Nigeria come 2023,’ the statement read in part.