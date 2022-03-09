From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Parliament has said it will ensure that at least one million youths register in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP), Yishawu Azeezat, who stated this at a press briefing, said this to ensure that more youth participates actively in the 2023 polls.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Azeezat said the NYP will be collaborating with the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives through the House Committee on Youth, as well as the Ministry of Youths and Sports to pursue its programme.

She noted that the NYP is conscious of the fact that youths can only engender positive change in society when they participate effectively and engage the system.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to her, ‘this generation of vibrant youths with more than 50 per cent of the population will forge ahead to participate effectively in governance.

‘As part of our commitment, before the close of voter registration, the NYP will be consolidating the efforts of other stakeholders and youth platforms to get more young people to register and vote in the next election.

‘We have the mandate to get 1 million new voters registered. We understand the language of democracy through elections and we will be putting our money, where our mouth is. We will be ready to vote.’

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .